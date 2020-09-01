Global Bearing Isolators Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Material Type, End User, and Region

Global Bearing Isolators Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.97 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.73% during a forecast period.Global Bearing Isolators Market, by Material TypeBased on the material type, the metallic type is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to rising usage of metallic bearing isolators in industries and increasing industrialization across the globe are boosting the growth of the metallic bearing market. Metallic bearing isolators have the chemical resistance feature. On the basis of the end user, the oil & gas industry is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as raised demand for metallic bearing isolators from this industry.

Major driving factors of the market are rising demand of bearing isolators for reduce maintenance and manufacturing cost, the rising need to improve life & speed of equipment’s are boosting the growth of bearing isolators market. The innovation of high-speed bearing isolators is also growing the market of bearing isolators. Bearing isolators have features such as high speed, safety, and excellent chemical resistance are another factors of propelling the market. Manufacturers are investing in R&D is growing the market of bearing isolators. The report contains in detail drivers and restraints of the market. Additionally provides the opportunities and key trend of the bearing isolators market.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period as technological advancements are increasing in this region and increased demand for bearing isolators from pharmaceutical, dairy and food, and beverage processing industries. Accidents are increased in the industry due to less efficiency of the equipment is fuelling the market growth to reducing accidents and product loss. Asia Pacific is expected to generate the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the economy is increasing in this region and rising industrialization in developing countries of this region such as in India and China.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Bearing Isolators Market areInpro/Seal, IsoMag Corporation, Parker Hannifin, Garlock Sealing Technologies, John Crane, Baldor Electric Company, Inc., The Timken Company, Elliott Group, Flowserve Corporation, Beacon Gasket & Seals Co. AESSEAL, Advanced Sealing International, and Isomag Corporation.

The Scope of the Report for Bearing Isolators Market

Global Bearing Isolators Market, by Material Type

• Metallic

• Non-metallic

Global Bearing Isolators Market, by End User

• Oil & Gas

• Chemical Processing

• Mining

• Paper & Pulp

• Metal Processing

• Manufacturing & Processing

• Others

Global Bearing Isolators Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

