Global Black Start Generator Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Power Rating, End User and Geography

Global Black Start Generator Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Global Black Start Generator Market, By TypeA black start generator is a power generation unit, which offers the power plants with the initial power backup during a blackout without depending on an external electric source. Black start generators have a nominal power output of 20 MW commonly and they deliver a fast start up to the main turbine generators. They are widely used in hydro, thermal and nuclear power plants.

Increasing manufacturing industries across the globe and growing construction & reconstruction of power plants owing to retiring by regulatory bodies are the main driving factors for black start generators market. The growing its usage in many applications, increasing competitive market and demand of black start generators in the oil & gas industries also expected to boost the growth in the global Black start generators market. Furthermore, Black start generators necessitate regular maintenance and testing to confirm they function during a blackout. This is resulting in high operation and maintenance costs for the generator, which is limiting the growth in the global black start generator market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global black start generator market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global black start generator market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Diesel type generators are projected to dominate the black start generator market during the forecast period. Diesel generators have some advantages such as quick response time, easy fuel sourcing and storage, and extensive running life are expected to drive the demand for segment. The gas and hybrid generator market for black start is extremely restricted owing to exertion is fuel sourcing and shorter running life. Diesel generators are extensively used at most Coal, Gas and Oil fired power plants and practically all nuclear power plants in the United States requires an emergency backup power source for the station’s supplementary needs. These auxiliaries contain critical pumps, fans, hydraulic units, battery chargers, turning gear motors for steam turbines and much more.

In big Power Plants, there is generally at least one emergency diesel generator set per unit. These diesel generators are started automatically when an under-voltage relay is started, generally owing to a disastrous station service transfer when a producing unit is stumbled offline.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to witnessing significant growth in the global black start generator market. The growth in the market is attributed to the huge growth of power generation and IT & telecom sectors and new and practical policy reforms to support the growth of manufacturing sector in developing economies such as India and China. Increasing foreign direct investment in the developing countries in this region is expected to increase the growth in the black start generator market. Many of the countries in the Asia-Pacific are in the developing phase and absence of suitable power grid, leading to a large number of blackouts. This gap between power demand and supply and poor power grid when coupled with the progression of manufacturing industries and the construction of new power plants is estimated to drive the black start generator market in this region.

The Scope of the Report Global Black Start Generator Market

Global Black Start Generator Market, By Type

• Diesel

• Gas

• Others

Global Black Start Generator Market, By Power Rating

• Below 1,000 kW

• 1,000 kW-2,000 kW

• 2,000 kW-3,000 kW

• Above 3,000 kW

Global Black Start Generator Market, By End User

• Power Plant

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Black Start Generator Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Generac Holdings Inc.

• General ElectricCo.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Inc.

• Cummins Inc.

• Caterpillar Inc.

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Himoinsa S.L.

• JCB Power Products BroadcrownLtd.

• Aggreko PLC

• Man Diesel & Turbo Se

• Kohler Co.

• Mpower

• Broadcrown.

• Gensal Energy

• PDP energy

• FG Wilson

• Himoinsa

