Global Drilling Machine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Voltage, Impedance, End User and Geography

Global Drilling Machine Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Drilling machines are used for many applications such as drilling, tapping holes, reaming, and counterboring in wood and metals, which are widely used in the production-heavy equipment includes machines for construction and packaging industry. Woodwork for uptown and non-residential applications require lightweight portable drilling machines. The drilling machine offers accuracy in drilling holes to a specific depth and size.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The deep hole drilling machine segment was the major contributor in 2017 and is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the drilling machine market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to an upsurge in demand for drilling deep holes in an extensive variety of machines and equipment across the end-user industries such as aerospace, automotive, military & defence, and oil & gas industries. These machines are exclusive but are essential in every sector in the industrial equipment industry. Generally, these equipment are manufactured by heavy metals, thus the variation in raw material prices affects the overall estimating of drilling and milling machines.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global drilling machine market. The growth can be attributed to the existence of machine market that is factory-made at large scale to complete the industry demand. China is the dominant country in the drilling machine market and expected to hold the high market share during the forecast period. Additionally, there is substantial growth in the China drilling machine market owing to the expansion of the machine manufacturing industry in the region. Rapid industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region energies the demand of drilling machine in this region. The countries such as Venezuela, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Canada, Iran and Iraq are expected to witness a major growth over the forecast period owing to a finding of new oil reserves in these areas.

Scope of the Report Global Drilling Machine Market

Global Drilling Machine Market, By Type

• Sensitive Drilling Machine

• Upright Drilling Machine

• Radial Drilling Machine

• Gang Drilling Machine

• Multiple Spindle Drilling Machine

• Deep Hole Drilling Machine

• Others

Global Drilling Machine Market, By Application

• Aerospace

• Heavy Equipment

• Automotive

• Energy Industry

• Military & Defense

• Oil & Gas

• Others

Global Drilling Machine Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Drilling Machine Market

• Gate Machinery International

• Hsin Geeli Hardware Enterprise

• Alpen-Maykestag G

• Kaufman

• Microlution

• Minitool

• MTI

• Roku

• Scantool

• Taiwan Winnerstech Machinery

• Tongtai Machine & Tool

• Yamazaki Mazak

• Dalian Machine Tool Group Corporation SMTCL

• Ernst Lenz Maschinenbau

• Cameron Micro Drill Presses

• Ernst Lenz Maschi

• Fives Landis

• Forma

• DATRON AG

• DMG MORI

• Fehlmann AG

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Drilling Machine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Drilling Machine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Drilling Machine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Drilling Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Drilling Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Drilling Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Drilling Machine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Drilling Machine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Drilling Machine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Drilling Machine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Drilling Machine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

