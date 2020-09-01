Global Industrial Remote Control Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: By Product Type, Technology, Control System, End User and Region

Global Industrial Remote Control Market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at XX% through 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Bn.

Global Industrial Remote Control Market Drivers and Restrains:

An industrial remote control is a controlling device that used to operate machines from a distance in industry, usually wirelessly. They are used for automation and control purposes in several industry sectors like material handling, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Remote control has continuously developed and innovative during recent years to include Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, and motion sensor-enabled abilities. By optimizing functionality, industrial remote control systems provide higher efficiency when it comes to operating machines and equipment. For instance, an operator can handle many machine operation with a remote controller and achieve a greater control of the material handling, manufacturing and processing.

The global industrial remote control market is driven by upsurge in demand for IoT-based smart solutions and automation in various industries, growth in adoption of industrial remote control system (IRCS) by industries and rising investments in R&D. An increase in demand for mass production in manufacturing industries to cater to the needs of the growing population is also projected to impelling the market growth in the forecast period.

However, Lack of skilled professionals, an Increase in cyber-attack threats and unavailability of authentication procedures to secure IRCS are restraining the market growth at the global level. Cloud computing for industrial remote control system is expected to create beneficial opportunities for the key player in the market during the forecast period. Design and development related complications have resulted in significant entry barriers to new market entrants is the major challenge for the industrial remote control market in the near future.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Industrial Remote Control Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the technology type, the radio remote control (RRC) segment has led the industrial remote control market in 2019 and is estimated to generate more than US$ XX Mn market revenue by 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. The radio remote control system is designed for operator safety & production efficiency by reducing downtimes in the industry. RRC is integrated with an industrial crane it replaces traditional pendant cable control or fixed control panel and improves operation of the crane making it more efficient allowing operators to work more precisely and faster. The ultrasonic remote control system and infrared remote control system segment is expected to witness a growth rate of XX% and XX% during the forecast period owing to the rising demand in telecommunication network devices.

Global Industrial Remote Control Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the industrial remote control market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the prominent market share of XX% in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. Asia Pacific is the dominant market with the highest projected growth rate of XX% over the coming period, thanks to the growing infrastructure development in the region. China, India and Japan are the leading contributor in the regional market growth. China held the dominant market share of XX% in 2019 in terms of valve production, also the leader in the overall industrial remote control industry. China was the major consumption market in the world, which acquired about XX.X% of the overall consumption volume in 2019. Moreover, the rising investments in research and development activities for the introduction of advanced remote control systems are predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the near future.

Europe held the 21.34% market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at the CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to rising demand for utilization of resources and to achieve excellence in various industries.

North America held to 16.33% market share in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ Mn by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of XX%. In North America sold overall 175 million units of industrial remote control in 2018. Large base of well-established industries, increasing adoption of remote control systems by the pharmaceutical industry, and rapid adoption of industrial automation are an important factor impelling the growth of the remote control market in North America.

A report cover the recent development in market for the global industrial remote control market e.g., Allgon is an international manufacturer of radio remote controllers for industrial applications, has acquired Tele Radio Company in 2018. Allgon now has a global share of X% in a market valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and estimated to have grown by 12% y-o-y in 2020-27.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Remote Control Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Remote Control Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Industrial Remote Control Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Remote Control Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Industrial Remote Control Market:

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, by Product Type:

• Wireless Remote Control

• Corded Remote Control

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, by Technology:

• Radio Remote control System

• Infrared Remote Control System

• Bluetooth Remote Control System

• Ultrasonic Remote Control System

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, by Control System:

• Distributed Control System (DCS)

• Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition System (SCADA)

• Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

• Programmable Logic Control (PLC)

• Other

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, by End Users:

• Automobile Industry

• Mining Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Paper Industry

• Ports & Maritime

• Electronics & Semiconductor

• Others

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Global Industrial Remote Control Market, Major Players:

• Hetronic International

• Fomotech International Corp.

• Ikusi Technology company

• BWI Eagle Inc.

• Linx Printing Technologies

• Tyro Remotes

• Remote Control Technology

• Tele Radio

• Eaton Corporation

• ADVANCED RADIOTECH CORPORATION

• Futaba Corporation of America

• RF solution

• Cattron

• HBC-radiomatic GmbH

• Allgon Group

• Magnetek, Inc.

• Scanreco AB

• Cavotec SA

• Autec Srl

• Danfoss

• IMET s.r.l

• ABITRON Germany GmbH

• JAY Electronique

• NBB Controls + Components GmbH

