Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, End-user Region.

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market was value US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of XX%.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global erectile dysfunction drugs market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Growing elderly population and high rate of chronic diseases such as kidney failure, hormonal imbalance, diabetes, hypertension, and neurological disorders are increasing demand for erectile dysfunction drugs globally. Additionally, increasing awareness among patients about erectile dysfunction and availability of treatment are contributing significantly towards the growth of erectile dysfunction drugs market. Then, even with of increasing demand for erectile dysfunction drugs, the global market is facing decline owing to patent expiry of market blockbuster drugs such as Viagra etc.

The key factors that are helping the growth of global erectile dysfunction drugs market include a rise in the competition among the major market players, increasing number of men suffering from erectile dysfunction, and a number of drugs available in the market. Though, some factors that can harm the market growth contain the availability of counterfeit drugs, the increasing manufactures of generic drugs in the market, and patent expiry of a number of blockbuster drugs.

Viagra accounted for over 45% of the total revenue in 2017. It is mostly considered as the first line of treatment for erectile dysfunction. Brand loyalty and benefits associated with this drug such as high efficacy and effectiveness are the major factors attributing for its large market share.

Pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to dominate the global erectile dysfunction drug market during the forecast period. Easy availability of erectile dysfunction drugs at pharmaceutical companies, low price of the drugs, and expansion of leading retail pharmacy chains across the globe drive the segment. The hospital pharmacies segment held the second largest share of the global erectile dysfunction drugs market.

Region-wise, North America dominated the global erectile dysfunction drugs market in 2017 followed by Europe. This growth in the market is attributable to the high awareness and the increasing research and development activities. Moreover, factors such as the presence of favourable medical reimbursement policies, the high prevalence of erectile dysfunction, and a growing geriatric population are fuelling the growth of dysfunction drugs market presence in North America.

Scope of Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, by Product

• Viagra

• Cialis

• Levitra

• Stendra

• Zydena

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, by End-user

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Others

Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Erectile Dysfunction Drugs Market

• Apricus Biosciences

• Bayer AG

• Cristália, Eli Lilly and Company, Inc.

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Dong-A-Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

• S.K. Chemicals Co., Ltd.

• Vivus, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Meda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

