Global Medical Document Management Systems Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product (Solutions and Services), by Mode of Delivery (Web-Based, On-Premises and Cloud-Based), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is expected to reach USD 848.35 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By GeographyMedical Document Management Systems enhances practice effectiveness and lower the retention costs of the medical record by facilitating workflow and improving the quality of patient care and patient safety. Medical Document Management Systems is useful in fulfilling an increasing requirement for cost-effective healthcare systems and implementation of regulatory compliance such as HIPPA in healthcare systems.

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market is segmented by product, mode of delivery, application, end user, and geography. Product segment is bifurcated as solutions and services. Various applications covered under the scope of the report are patient medical records management, image management, admission and registration documents management and patient billing documents management. Deployment mode segment is classified as web-based, on-premises and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increased adoption of these solutions as compared to web-based and on-premises solutions will fuel the cloud-based segment growth. An end-user segment is classified as hospitals & clinics, nursing homes/ assisted living facilities/ long-term care centers, insurance providers and other healthcare institutions. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Growing need to curtail healthcare costs as well as need to minimize the use of paper are trending the overall Global Medical Document Management Systems Market. However, a reluctance of physicians nurses, and other medical staff to change their traditional methods will restrain the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as the highest growth region in Medical Document Management Systems Market in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Government initiatives on adoption of EHRs, modernization in healthcare, and investments by government and private entities to adopt healthcare IT technologies in this region will fuel the Medical Document Management Systems Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Medical Document Management Systems Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, mode of delivery, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Medical Document Management Systems Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Medical Document Management Systems Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Are:

• Henry Schein Medical Systems

• Treeno

• docSTAR.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

• Nextgen Healthcare Information Systems, Llc

• McKesson Corporation

• Kofax Ltd.

• Hyland Software Inc.

• GE Healthcare

• EPIC Systems Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• 3M Company

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Medical Document Management Systems providers

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Nursing Homes/Assisted Living Facilities/Long-Term Care

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market based on product, mode of delivery, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Medical Document Management Systems Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Product:

• Solutions

• Standalone

• Integrated

• Services

• Documents Scanning And Management Services

• Product Support Services

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Mode of Delivery:

• Web-Based

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Application:

• Patient Medical Records Management

• Image Management

• Admission And Registration Documents Management

• Patient Billing Documents Management

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By End-User:

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Nursing Homes/ Assisted Living Facilities/ Long Term Care Centers

• Insurance Providers

• Other Healthcare Institutions

Global Medical Document Management Systems Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Document Management Systems Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Document Management Systems Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Document Management Systems by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Document Management Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

