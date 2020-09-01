Global Porcine Vaccine Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Technology, Disease Indication, End User and Region.

Global Porcine Vaccine Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 7.5% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Government initiatives for encouraging animal farming combined with immense demand for pork and bacon are touted to drive the demand for vaccines. A large number of hog farms because of the export of pig end products to Asia and other regions can bolster the market size. The high per capita meat consumption by countries in the EU can facilitate the growth of the porcine vaccines market globally. But high storage cost of these vaccines may hinder the market growth. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global porcine vaccine market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report on the global porcine vaccine market covers segments such as technology, disease indication, and end-user industries. Based on end-user, the hog/pig production farm segment accounted for a leading share of the global porcine vaccines market in 2018 and is expected to gain market share by 2026. Growth of specialized pig production units in major countries worldwide and growing demand for pork meat and byproducts such as gelatin have led to prominent share by the hog production farms segment in the porcine vaccines market globally.

North America is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period because of the subsequent rise of pig farming and growing cases of swine diseases. Rise in pig cultivation and contract farming in the U.S is deemed to trigger the market demand by 2026. Expansion of production facilities in the U.S, owing to the rising export of pig products for consumption can positively impact the regional market growth.

Europe holds the second-largest position in the porcine vaccination market and is expected to retain its positioning in the upcoming years of the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of production units for swine and a high consumption rate of pork meat.

The report also gives a key development in the market for porcine vaccines such as in April 2019, MSD Animal Health made an announced about the launch of its new and innovative triple-action sow care vaccine to fight against leptospirosis, porcine parvoviruses, and erysipelas. This one of a kind immunity vaccine against three dangerous diseases is a massive development in the industry.

Some commercially existing (non-autogenous) porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) vaccines are:

Current Name Type Virus Strain Origin Manufacturer

Amervac-PRRS Attenuated European Hipra Laboratorios

Suvaxyn-PRRS2 Inactivated European Fort Dodge Veterinaria SA

Ingelvac PRRS ATP Attenuated North American Boehringer Ingelheim

PRRomiSe Inactivated North American Intervet

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report also helps in understanding Global Porcine Vaccine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Porcine Vaccine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Porcine Vaccine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Porcine Vaccine Market

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, By Technology

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Conjugate Vaccines

• DNA Vaccines

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, By Disease Indication

• Diarrhea

• Swine Influenza

• Arthritis

• Bordatella Rhinitis

• Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Virus (PRRSV)

• Porcine Circovirus Associated Disease (PCVAD)

• Others

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, By End User

• Veterinary Hospitals

• Hog/Pig Production Farm

Global Porcine Vaccine Market, By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Porcine Vaccine Market

• Bayer AG.

• Bimeda Animal Health

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

• Ceva Sante Animale

• Eli Lilly

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Merial (Sanofi)

• Vetoquinol

• Zoetis, Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• PBS Animal Health,

• Aptimmune

