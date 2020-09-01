Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Product, Methods, Application, End User and Region.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% during a forecast period.

Market Definition

Transfection is the process of deliberately introducing naked or purified nucleic acids into eukaryotic cells. The process of transfection enables the study of gene functioning and expression, genetic mutations, and protein functioning. In addition to basic transfection kits, enhancement compounds can be used to increase the efficiency of the selected transfection treatment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The Research Report gives an in-depth account of the drivers and restraints in the transfection reagents and equipment market. Premature diagnosis diseases are essential between patients with a high risk of hereditary conditions. It needs genetic tools to ease diagnostic tests such as next-generation sequencing and DNA microarrays. This is boosting the claim for transfection reagents as they are used for leading genetic variation testing procedures. Transfection techniques serve as an analytical tool that facilitates the characterization of genetic functions, protein synthesis, cell growth and development.

Global associations between foremost research institutes to trigger drug discovery, innovations in transfection technology, a surge in R&D expenditure and research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rise in the claim for synthetic genes, and growing prevalence of cancer help to drive the growth of the market.

Besides, the development of large scale transfections, increasing demand for protein therapeutics, and developing markets across India and China are creating opportunities for companies in the market. The introduction of novel reagents to increase transfection usage across various applications is also projected to fuel the market. However, the high cost of transfection reagents restraints the growth of the market.

Methods of Transfection:

Merck Millipore Company offers a complete line of transfection reagents with above benefits

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Segment analysis

Based on end-user, academics & research institutes are projected to be the largest segment of the market at a CAGR of XX% through the forecast period. Academics & research institutes segment is expected to command highest market shares. The academics & research institutes who later license the technology are investing in R&D that is boosting an investment in the industry, which is ultimately helping the market to grow positively.

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market Regional analysis

The North America region has dominated the market with US$ XX% Bn in 2019 because of the existence of well-established biopharmaceutical and genomic industries in the region. High usage of transfection technologies have witnessed good investment within genetic, cytological, and oncology research-based entities. The presence of project companies that provide a vast range of solutions to serve various end-users in the region is also contributing to the growth of the regional market.

The largest share can be attributed to the increase in bio-based drug research, an increase in demand for protein therapeutics, and increasing investment for the development of biologics in the country.

Country-wise Analysis

Emerging economies, such as India and China, contribute to the growth of the market in APAC which will grow at a CAGR of XX %, because of substantial growth in the number of biopharmaceutical & clinical R&D programs, cumulative medical research spending, and up surging awareness concerning cytological and proteomic expressions are some of the main trends promoting the regional market.

Report include the study of all region by countries that will give detailed insights of the market by region to the reader.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Product

• Reagents

• Instruments

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Method

• Biochemical

• Calcium Phosphate

• Liposomes

• DEAE-dextran

• Dendrimers

• Physical methods

• Electroporation

• Microinjection

• Lipofection

• Viral Methods

• Others

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Application

• Biomedical Research

• Gene Expression Studies

• Cancer Research

• Transgenic Model

• Protein Production

• Therapeutic Delivery

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by End-User

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Other

Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market, by Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• QIAGEN

• Promega Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• MAXCYTE, INC.

• LONZA

• Polyplus-transfection SA

• Mirus Bio LLC

• Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

• Genlantis, Inc.

• Merck Millipore

