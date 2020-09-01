Global Blood Collection Tubes Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-By Product, Method, End-User and Region.

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market was valued US$ X.42 Bn 2019 and is expected to reach 6.59 Bn unit by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.23% during a forecast period. Refine method and technology in blood collection is considered as supporting sector for the growth of blood collection tubes market during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics:

Blood collection tubes are defined as sterile, transparent and colored glass or plastic containers used for the collection of blood during the diagnosis of disease, study of blood and for practical purpose. Blood collecting tubes are available in different colors according to their use. Most of the blood collection tubes are consist of additives that either accelerate clotting or prevent clotting of blood, according to the need during laboratory testing. In Pathology laboratory and diagnostic centers precision and accuracy of the analytical testing are the main factors to notice, by which it is documented these are the main factors to drive the blood collection tubes market in the coming years. Growing demand for improved blood sampling techniques, growth in preference towards disposable products for laboratory and high urge for safe blood collection technologies are contributions for higher adoption for advanced blood collection tube. Additionally, an increase in the number of chances of disorder and growing population across the globe is another noticeable factor that is boosting the market growth.

However, the lack of skilled personnel and high priced process is pulling the Blood collection tubes market growth in the coming years.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

FDA Clears BD’s Vacutainer Barricor Tube Plasma Blood Collection Tube:

The unique advantages of BD Barricor tubes are enabled through an innovative mechanical separation technology, which allows the separation of cellular content throughout the centrifugation cycle. As a result, the BD Barricor tube reduces plasma cellular content while also eliminating gel artifacts that can lead to instrument downtime. A cleaner plasma sample improves analyte stability, thereby increasing the window to conduct testing when compared to leading blood separation tubes. Additionally, the mechanical separator is designed not to absorb hydrophobic drugs and can be used as for therapeutic drug testing. As BD Barricor tubes have the potential to reduce manual sample remediation and instrument maintenance, improved laboratory efficiency and lower laboratory costs are also expected.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Segment analysis

By Method, the automated blood collection division is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is recorded that approximately, 32-35% of market share is covered by automated segment as adoption ratio for automotive techniques is very high in the developing countries. The growth of the automated blood collection technique is attributed to the growing demand for safer procedures to remove and separate blood components for blood exchange, availability of advanced blood collecting products such as tube sealers, blood bags with inbuilt filters, and blood collection monitors and the mounting demand from pharmaceutical industries for automated technology is expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Regional Analysis

Regionally, the largest market share is expected to register by the U.S region for the blood collection tubes market. Adoption of blood collection methods with tubes in North America is very high amongst another region. Main reason for developing blood collection tubes market are good government initiative and funding for research, finely established healthcare sector, technological advancement for the process of collection. As transfusion rate of blood in the North America region is very high on the scale helping blood collecting tubes market to grow in this region. Various advancement has introduced by the inventors in the process, North America region is full of skilled personnel which is helping them to adopt easily, is considered as one of the major factors to drive the blood collecting tube market in future and expected to rise by XX Bn US$ by 2027 with estimated CAGR of X.23% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Blood Collection Tubes Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Blood Collection Tubes Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Blood Collection Tubes Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blood Collection Tubes Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Blood Collection Tubes Market

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, By Product

• Blood Collection Tubes

• Serum Collection Tubes

• Plasma or Whole Blood Collection tubes

o EDTA Tubes

o Heparin Tubes

o Coagulation Tubes

o Glucose Tubes

o ESR Tubes

• Needles and Syringes

• Blood Bags

• Blood Collection Devices

• Lancets

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, By Method

• Manual Blood Collection

• Automated Blood Collection

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, By End-User

• Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories

• Blood Banks

• Other

Global Blood Collection Tubes Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Blood Collection Tubes Market

• Fresenius

• STRECK

• Vitrex Medical A/S

• F.L. Medical

• KALSTEIN FRANCE

• Haemonetics

• ELITech Group

• GPC Medical Ltd.

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Grifols, Kawasumi Laboratories

• Ab Medical.

• Smith’s Group

• Quest Diagnostics

• Bio-X, Labtech Disposables

• Medtronic plc.

• Terumo Corporation

• Nipro Medical Corporation

• Greiner Holding

• Sarstedt, Retractable Technologies

