Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market: Industry Analysis and forecast 2026: By Product, Technology, Application and Region

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Drivers and Restrains:

Rapid medical diagnostic kits refers to detecting or diagnosing a wide range of infections, conditions, and diseases that the person might be suffering from. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, infectious diseases, hepatitis and gastrointestinal diseases is the most significant driver of the rapid medical diagnostic kits market. The rapid medical diagnostic kits markets are driven by factors such as widespread availability, rise in aging population, and cheap cost of rapid medical diagnostic kits. However, failure to eliminate the need for microscopy diagnosis, lack of awareness regarding newer rapid diagnostic tests, technical and operational concerns are hampering the market growth at the global level. Technological Innovation in the diagnostic kits and the rising demand for bedside diagnostic testing are likely to provide lucrative opportunities in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Segmentation Analysis:

Based on the application, the rapid medical diagnostic kits market has been segmented into Agglutination assays, Solid phase assays, Flow through, and Lateral flow. The lateral flow technology segment held the highest market share in 2018. Lateral flow tests are widely used in human health for point of care testing. They can be performed by a healthcare professional or by the patient, and in a range of settings including the laboratory, clinic or home. The comfort of using this technology has increased the demand for the segment in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market. Malaria and pregnancy test at home has proved quick turnaround is anticipated to rise in the market growth during coming years.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the rapid medical diagnostic kits market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest share of the rapid medical diagnostic kits market in 2018 owing to an increasing number of healthcare sectors adopting these diagnostic kits to detect various infectious diseases caused by bacteria and viruses. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among healthcare sectors and people about the rapid medical diagnostic tools. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show a high growth rate, due to the presence of a large base of patients with unmet medical needs in emerging economies, such as India and China. The increasing number of local manufacturers of RDT kits and the rising disease incidence are impelling the need for rapid diagnostics, in turn, boosting the market growth in the near future.

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Competitive landscape

Major Key players operating in this market are Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare, Atlas Link Biotech Co. Ltd, Alere, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Zoetis, Inc., MegaCor. Manufacturers in the rapid medical diagnostic kits are focusing on competitive pricing as the strategy to capture significant market share. Moreover, strategic mergers and acquisitions and technological innovations are also the key focus areas of the manufacturers.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market:

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, by Product:

• Over-The-Counter (OTC) Rapid Diagnostics Test

• Professional Rapid Diagnostics Test

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, by Technology:

• Agglutination assays

• Solid phase assays

• Flow through

• Lateral flow

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, by Application:

• Blood Glucose Rapid Diagnostics

• Infectious Diseases Rapid Diagnostics

• Cardiometabolic Rapid Diagnostics

• Coagulation Rapid Diagnostics

• Pregnancy & Fertility Rapid Diagnostics

• Fecal Occult Blood Rapid Diagnostics

• Toxicology Rapid Diagnostics

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East Africa

Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market, Major Players:

• Abaxis

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Accriva Diagnostics

• ACON Laboratories, Inc.

• Hologic, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Roche Diagnostics

• Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC

• Cepheid Inc.

• Siemens Healthcare

• Global BioDiagnostics Corporation

• Atlas Link Biotech Co. Ltd

• Alere, Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Zoetis, Inc.

• MegaCor

