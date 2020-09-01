Global Vitamin D Testing Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Test, Technique, Indication, End User and Region.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market was valued US$ US$ 519 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ US$ 877 Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6% during a forecast period.

Introduction and Market dynamics

Vitamin D is essential for the boom and health of bone, without it, bones may be smooth, malformed, and not able to restore themselves commonly, ensuing within the disorder referred to as rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. The report study has analysed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis. Global Vitamin D Testing Market was valued US$ US$ 519 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ US$ 877 Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of ~6% during a forecast period. Based on the Test, the 25-hydroxy Vitamin D testing segment is projected to dominate the market share of 85.2% in 2019.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble steroid pro-hormone. Vitamin D is utilized by the body for normal bone improvement and maintenance via growing the absorption of calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. About 1 billion people worldwide have vitamin D deficiency, at the same time as 50% of the population has diet D insufficiency. Widespread weakness, fatigue, muscle aches, muscle twitching, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and depression are the causes of the diet D deficiency. In children, irritability, lethargy, developmental delay, bone modifications, or fractures are crucial symptoms of diet D deficiency. The deficiency influences all age forms such as infants, children, aged, pregnant ladies, and others.

An enormous reason behind the rapid growth of the global vitamin D testing market is the rising occurrence of diet D deficiency throughout the globe. The deficiency is tremendously common across Northern Europe, especially amongst women with skin pigmentation. The deficiency stages are projected to upward push up three times all through the winter months. Such factors are therefore encouraging human beings to undergo vitamin D testing, and take essential precautions. Additional significant factor that is assisting to impel the growth of the worldwide vitamin D testing market is the developing cognizance approximately these deficiencies and ways to treat the same. Even though it is not a fatal sickness, it can positively lead to other critical disorders. Therefore, the important health organization and healthcare authorities have now began campaigns and events to stimulate vitamin D testing. Thus, the increase of the market is anticipated to have an optimistic growth inside the close to future.

Patients with vitamin D deficiency are rather prone to autoimmune and infectious diseases caused by microorganism, virus, fungi, and parasites. Several autoimmune illnesses, inclusive of more than one sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes mellitus, inflammatory bowel disorder, tuberculosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus are related with diet D deficiency.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segment analysis

Based on the Test, the 25-hydroxy Vitamin D testing segment is projected to dominate the market share of 85.2% in 2019. This trend is predicted to continue during the forecast length. The 25-Hydroxy Vitamin DS EIA Assay is intended for the quantitative determination of 25-hydroxyvitamin D and different hydroxylated metabolites in human serum and plasma. Growing occurrence of vitamin D deficiency problems along with Rickets and capacity of this check to come across bone malfunctions as it should be is predicted to enhance the growth of this segment. 5-hydroxyvitamin D test plays a crucial function in indicating osteoporosis and rickets and helps in tracking nutrition D deficiency in patients. Besides, the stages of 25-hydroxyvitamin D may be determined via a simple blood check with minimal risks.

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Regional analysis

North America region is projected to continue leading the global marketplace in the upcoming years of the forecast length owing to growth in prescriptions of vitamin D tests, upward thrust in growing old populace, and growth in incidence of nutrition D deficiency inside the region. For example, EverlyWell, Inc., is a company specifying in supplying diagnostic health services at homes within the U.S. and one of their maximum popular diagnostic testing kits is the vitamin D testing kit. Furthermore, the FDA popularity of EZ Vitamin D assay will thrust the growth of the market. For example, the FDA has granted 510(K) clearance to Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. to marketplace its EZ Vitamin D assay for clinical chemistry analyzers.

Europe is estimated to be the second one largest market for vitamin D testing both in terms of share as well as income. Nations consisting of Germany have taken up the problem a great deal greater severely than earlier than and are actively contributing in the improvement of the local market. Asia Pacific is probable to have a favourable rate of growth within the close to future. Up surging cognizance approximately the benefits of these tests, developing incidence of vitamin D deficiency, and positive reimbursement situations are a few main factors impelling the market growth.

Key Development

• In February 2019, DiaSorin, one of the key vendors made use of advanced technology such as chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA) for the quantitative determination and analysis of 25-hydroxyvitamin D and other hydroxylated vitamin D metabolites in human serum using the LIAISON Analyzer family.

• BioMérieux SA’s product offering of VIDAS 25 OH Vitamin D total uses an immunoenzymatic method for the measurement of Vitamin D2 and Vitamin D3 and provides precise and rapid results within 40 minutes.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Vitamin D Testing Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Vitamin D Testing Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Vitamin D Testing Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

Global Vitamin D Testing Market, By Test

• 25-Hydroxy D Vitamin

• 1,25-Dihydroxy D Vitamin

Global Vitamin D Testing Market, By Technique

• Radioimmunoassay

• ELISA

• HPLC

• LC-MS

• Others

Global Vitamin D Testing Market, By Indication

• Osteoporosis

• Rickets

• Thyroid Disorders

• Malabsorption

• Vitamin D Deficiency

• Others

Global Vitamin D Testing Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Home Care

• Point-of-care

• Others

Global Vitamin D Testing Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Vitamin D Testing Market

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

• DiaSorin

• bioMérieux

• Siemens AG

• Quest Diagnostics

• Danaher Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Vitamin D Testing Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vitamin D Testing Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Vitamin D Testing Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vitamin D Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vitamin D Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vitamin D Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vitamin D Testing Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Vitamin D Testing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vitamin D Testing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Vitamin D Testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

