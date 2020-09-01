Global Wireless Health Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Component (Services, Software and Hardware), by Technology (WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX and WWAN), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Wireless Health Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 58.85 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Wireless Health is a system, which streamlines workflows in the healthcare system and facilitates compliance with regulatory guidelines. Factors contributing to the growth of wireless health market are Increase in funding for digital health, advancements in wireless technologies, increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing utilization of connected devices in the management of chronic diseases.

Global Wireless Health Market is segmented by component, technology, application, end user, and geography. The component segment is classified as services, software, and hardware. Software segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to the increase in penetration of the Internet, a rise in usage of IT in healthcare and growing need for upgrading the existing software.

Technology segment is divided as WLAN/Wi-Fi, WPAN, WiMAX, and WWAN. WAPN segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increase in usage of wireless technologies in healthcare, growth in the trend of mHealth and telehealth will fuel the segment growth. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Advancements in wireless communication technologies and increasing internet penetration are trending the overall Global Wireless Health Market. However, poor internet availability in underdeveloped and developing countries will restrain market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Increase in geriatric population, the rising burden of chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure and increase in penetration of the internet will fuel the Global Wireless Health Market in the APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Wireless Health Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the component, technology, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Wireless Health Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Wireless Health Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Wireless Health Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Wireless Health Market Are:

• Verizon Communications, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Cerner Corporation

• Alcatel-Lucent

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Vocera Communications, Inc.

• Aerohive Networks, Inc.

• Qualcomm, Inc.

• Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

• AT&T, Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

• Healthcare insurance companies/payers

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physicians’ practices, diagnostic centres, pharmacies, ambulatory centres, and outpatient clinics)

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report: Research report categorizes the Global Wireless Health Market based on component, technology, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Wireless Health Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Wireless Health Market, By Component

• Services

• Software

• Hardware

Global Wireless Health Market, By Technology

• WLAN/Wi-Fi

• WPAN

• WiMAX

• WWAN

Global Wireless Health Market, By End-User

• Providers

• Payers

• Patients/Individuals

Global Wireless Health Market, By Application

• Patient-specific

• Physiological Monitoring

• Patient Communication and Support

• Provider/Payer-specific

Global Wireless Health Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Wireless Health Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-wireless-health-market/5509/

