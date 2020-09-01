Global Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market is outperforming over Period 2020-2028 with Leading Players – Honeywell International Inc, Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Parker Chomerics, Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, Wacker AG

Electronic thermal management materials are used to fill the gaps between thermal transfer surfaces, such as between microprocessors and heatsinks, for efficient heat dissipation within the electronic devices. They ensure to optimum performance of the electronic devices and also support in reducing contact resistance.

The electronic thermal management materials market is register to grow at a CAGR of +9% during the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The Top Key players of Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market:

Honeywell International Inc, Amerasia International (AI) Technology Inc, European Thermodynamics Ltd, Parker Chomerics, Laird PLC, Henkel AG & Company, Wacker AG, Lord Corporation, Boyd, 3M, DuPont, Marian Inc, Darcoid company, and Dr. Dietrich Muller Gmbh.

The Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market is segmented by type, material type, end-use, and region.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Conductive Paste

Silicon

Epoxy

Acrylic

Conductive tape

Phase change materials

Paraffin

Salt Hydrate

Others

Gap fillers

Silicone

Non-silicone

Greases

Silicone

Non-silicone

Others

Market Segmentation by End-use:

Consumer goods

Aerospace

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecom

Others

Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Overview

Chapter 2. Market Competition by Players / Suppliers

Chapter 3. Sales and Revenue by regions

Chapter 4. Sales and Revenue by Type

Chapter 5. Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market Sales and revenue by Application

Chapter 6. Market Players profiles and sales data

Chapter 7. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 8. Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Down Stream Buyers

Chapter 9. Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 10. Electronic Thermal Management Materials Market effective factors Analysis

Chapter 11. Market Size and Forecast

Chapter12. Conclusion

Chapter13. Appendix

