Automated Mining Equipment Market Analysis Report with Highest CAGR and Major Players like || 3Bhungária Ltd, 3D LASER MAPPING, 3D-P, AAMCOR LLC, Abacus Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd, ABB

Automated Mining Equipment Market research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the project, its progress during the forecast period, most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automated Mining Equipment Market . The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

Global automated mining equipment market is to register a substantial CAGR of 7.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to safety of worker, productive rising, and Operation Price

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global automated mining equipment market are 3Bhungária Ltd, 3D LASER MAPPING, 3D-P, AAMCOR LLC, Abacus Engineering Solutions (Pty) Ltd, ABB, Guideline Geo, Access Environmental Systems, Access T&D, Accruent, Action Construction Equipment Ltd. ., adria-mfg.ca, Adrok Ltd., Advanced Fleet Signs Pty Ltd, ADVANCED GEOSCIENCES, INC. , Aero Survey and Photography, PressurePro, AgentFly Technologies s.r.o., Rockwell Automation, Inc. , Autonomous Solutions Inc. and others

Market Drivers:

Increasing necessity for worker safety is driving the market

Growing requirement for rising productivity is enhancing the market growth

Reduction in in operation prices is propelling the market to grow

Key Developments in the Market

In January 2018, Sandvik Pantera Dpi Series Drill Rigs Increased the Productivity of the company as it is intelligent, self-propelled and crawler based surface drill rig. This technology will enable the company to control the whole drilling process with the whole accuracy which will ensure optimal drilling performance. Its lubrication system will promote fast and efficient penetration. In this the oil is circulated through filters which reduces oil and fuel consumption and makes it very economical in usage

In June 2016 Atlas Copco, a leading supplier of sustainable productiveness solutions, received an order from BHP Billiton for eighteen drill rigs to be used in the iron ore mines in Western Australia as the machine has the capacity of drilling more than one million meters which will provide innovative solution enhancing the customer’s productivity and even assist in maintaining a healthy partnership with BHP Billiton

Competitive Analysis

Global automated mining equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automated mining equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

