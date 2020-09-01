Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Geography

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market was valued at US$ 4.20 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 5.90 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.34 % during a forecast period.

Variable displacement pump is one of the types of positive displacement pump, where the capacity of the fluid pump can be transformed while the pump is running. The main function of the variable displacement pump is a transformation the mechanical energy into hydraulic energy.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing demand from end-use industries, Innovative properties of variable displacement pumps and Technical advancements are some of the major key factors, which are expected to propel growth in the global variable displacement pumps market. The advanced properties like wide volumetric & pressure efficiency range and lightweight of the piston pump are expected to boom global variable displacement pumps market. Furthermore, High coat of the pumps and availability of the substitute are hampering the growth of global variable displacement pumps market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global variable displacement pumps market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global variable displacement pumps market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

The hydraulic machine segment is expected to share significant growth in the global variable displacement pumps market and is projected to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of the hydraulics machine application is principally driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries.

Furthermore, the IC engine application is expected to dominate the global variable displacement pumps market during the forecast period. The increasing automotive industry increases the vehicle production is expected to share major contribution in the growth of the variable displacement pumps market across the globe.

Variable displacement pumps are essentially used in the major construction equipment such as excavators, steamrollers, backhoe loaders, concrete machines, drilling rigs, and wheel loaders. In the construction machinery, these equipment aids to provide stability to the machine. It also offers better control, increased machine productivity, and better-quality holding capacity.

Variable displacement piston pumps held the global variable displacement pumps market and are expected to dominate the global variable displacement pumps market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for piston pumps is owing to it offers feature such as the progressive technical properties and high performance. The dominance of variable displacement piston pumps is generally owing to its properties include wide volumetric & pressure efficiency range and low weight. Additionally, the growing demand from the various end-use industries includes construction, automotive, agriculture, marine, and oil & gas is propelling the growth of variable displacement piston pumps.

Asia-Pacific is projected to lead global variable displacement pumps market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to rising economic growth, followed by substantial investment in the end-use industries includes automotive, construction, and agriculture. By economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American region markets, the demand is flowing to the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, Chinese enterprises providing cheap labor and foreign enterprises offering advanced technologies, the variable displacement pumps market practices significant growth in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market, owing to the strong growth of the construction and automotive industry. Additionally, the occurrence of major players is projected to boost the global variable displacement pumps market growth during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market, By Type

• Piston

• Vane

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market, By Application

• Hydraulic machine

• IC Engine

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market, By End User

• Construction

• Mining

• Automotive

• Agriculture

• Material Handling

• Plastic

• Forestry

• Others

Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players in Global Variable Displacement Pumps Market

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Danfoss A/S

• Eaton Corporation

• The Oilgear Company

• Yuken Kogyo Co.

• Hawe Hydraulics

• Casappa SPA

• Ranger Caradoc Hydraulics Ltd.

• The Oilgear Company

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries

• Atos Spa

• Moog

• ASADA

• Li Yuan

• Huade

• Shaoyang Victor Hydraulics

• Saikesi

• Henyuan Hydraulic

