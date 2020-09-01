North America IoT Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Geography (U.S. and Canada)

The North America IoT Sensor Market is segmented by Type (Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Acoustic Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Motion Sensor, Inertial Sensor, Image Sensor, Touch Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Occupancy Sensor, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Gyroscope, Others), Network Technology (Wired Network Technology, Wireless Network Technology, Zigbee, Z-Wave, NFC, RFID, Others), Industry (Consumer, Commercial, Industrial), and by Region (US, Canada)

IoT devices, or all other things on the internet of things, are computing devices that connect wirelessly to a network and have the capability to transmit data. IoT involves extending internet connectivity beyond normal standard devices, like desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets, across a range of traditionally dumb or non-internet-enabled physical devices and everyday objects. Embedded within technology, these devices help in communicating and interacting over the internet, and they have the power to be remotely monitored and controlled. A smart sensor is a special device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources for performing predefined functions upon timely detection of specific input and then process the data before passing it on.

The players in the market are working hard as well as striving to gain a competitive edge over each other through the creation of novel as well as technologically advanced IoT sensors catering to the unmet needs of the consumers across the globe. The companies are focusing more on research and development projects for presenting and urging the market to produce better products thereby taking a huge leap towards development.

Growing demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, smart TV, and smart home appliances sets are boosting the adoption of IoT devices and are getting linked to it. In the consumer segment, IoT sensors assist users in establishing elastic media usage. Furthermore, growing awareness among various customers and mounting demand for reasonable consumer electronics have further led to the growth of North America IoT Sensor Market.

Market Scope:

• North America IoT Sensor Market, Type:

o Humidity Sensor

o Flow Sensor

o Acoustic Sensor

o Temperature Sensor

o Pressure Sensor

o Motion Sensor

o Inertial Sensor

o Image Sensor

o Touch Sensor

o Proximity Sensor

o Occupancy Sensor

o Accelerometer

o Magnetometer

o Gyroscope

o Others

•North America IoT Sensor Market,Network Technology

o Wired Network Technology

o Wireless Network Technology

o Zigbee

o Z-Wave

o NFC

o RFID

o Others

• North America IoT Sensor Market, Industry

o Consumer

o Commercial

o Industrial

Key Players operating in the Market:

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Smartthings, Inc

• Stmicroelectronics N.V.

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Broadcom Limited

• Kaspersky Lab

• Invensense, Inc.

• Arm Holdings PLC

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Siemens

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Konux Inc.

• Sensirion AG

• Apple INC

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: North America IoT Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global North America IoT Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global North America IoT Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America North America IoT Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe North America IoT Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific North America IoT Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America North America IoT Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue North America IoT Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global North America IoT Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global North America IoT Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global North America IoT Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

