Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Equipment, Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle and Region.

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market was valued at US$ 12.3Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 37.6Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% during a forecast period.



Growing the demand for automotive control functions which are accessible by the driver is rising in automobiles, owing to wide-ranging use of sensors and modern automotive control amenities in passenger cars. The cockpit electronics market is majorly driven the increasing demand for enhanced user experience and convenience features also the upsurge in connected vehicles and the integration of smartphones with vehicles.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29901

The auto manufacturers are facing challenges concerning safety requirements, as a result, the government regulation towards passenger safety and the environment has become more stringent done the recent years. Several recent advanced features, like electronic stability control (ESC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), and tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) have boosted the automotive cockpit electronics market globally.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to hold the largest market share. The growing demand for connected car features in a passenger vehicle and the advent of semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicles are expected to drive the market growth in the vehicle segment.

In terms of equipment, the camera-based driver monitoring system segment to grow at a major rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing trend of human-machine interface inside the vehicle. A number of accidents occur owing to driver fatigue and drowsiness.

Region-wise, Europe accounted for the largest digital cockpit market share during the forecast period. As the presence of major automotive enterprises is spending more on R&D projects, which in turn is driving the growth of the automotive cockpit electronics market in the Europe region. Germany is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period owing to a large number of passenger and commercial vehicle in this region. The rise in the passenger and commercial vehicle is expected to result in the growth of the region in the future.

A recent development in automotive digital cockpit market: In September 2018, Visteon Premieres Industry-First SmartCore Cockpit Domain Control on All-New Mercedes-Benz A-Class. SmartCore powers the vehicle’s instrument cluster and infotainment displays over a seamless and native HMI i.e. human-machine interface.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/29901

Scope of Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Equipment

• Digital Instrument Cluster

o Digital Instrument Cluster Display Type

 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

 Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)

 Thin Film Transistor-Liquid Crystal Display (TFT-LCD)

• Advanced Head Unit

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

o HUD Type

 Combiner HUD

 Windshield HUD

• Camera-Based Driver Monitoring System

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, By Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Visteon

• Panasonic

• Hyundai Mobis

• Garmin

• Nippon

• Faurecia

• Aptiv

• Pioneer

• Magneti Marelli

• Valeo

• Clarion

• Calsonic Kansei Corporation

• Wayray

• Preh

• Desay SV

• Yazaki

• Luxoft

• Toshiba

• Magna International

• HARMAN International

• ZF Friedrichshafen

• Japan Display, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Digital Cockpit Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Digital Cockpit by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Digital Cockpit Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-automotive-digital-cockpit-market/29901/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com