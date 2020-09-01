Global Collision Avoidance System Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Type (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and others), by Technology (LIDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic and Camera), by Application and by Geography

Collision Avoidance System Market is expected to reach XX Billion by 2026 from XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of 9.02% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



Global Collision Avoidance System Market is segmented by type, technology, application, and geography. The Collision Avoidance System Market by type is segmented by Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Parking Assistance and Others (Blind Spot Detection & Night Vision). The Collision Avoidance System Market on the basis of technology includes LIDAR, RADAR, Ultrasonic and Camera. The applications covered in this report are Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Marine, Rail. The Collision Avoidance System Market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/1286

Increase in automotive safety norms & electronic integration in automotive across developing Countries is trending the overall Collision Avoidance System Market. Automated braking systems and automatic cruise control system warns a driver to take control over a vehicle or regarding danger with the help of cameras and radar systems. However, high installation cost will restrain the Global Collision Avoidance System Market growth. Collision avoidance setup enables the reduction in the number of road accidents and mitigates the effect of such accidents on vehicle occupants and pedestrians. The rise in awareness among consumers, updated ratings of safety agencies, and extensive R&D by industry players have fueled the anti-collision systems market growth.

In terms of type, Adaptive cruise control (ACC) sector accounted for the substantial market share of Global Collision Avoidance System Market and is expected to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. Vehicles equipped with parking assistance make use of an array of ultrasound and vision-based anti-collision systems. Blind spot detection and lane departure warning setup that uses cameras and radar have gained prominence over the past few.

In terms of technology, Ultrasonic technology enables obstacle detection at short distances; they are inexpensive and are predominantly used in parking assistance. LiDAR-based anti-collision systems offer wide-view field and detailed imagery but are highly expensive and bulky for mass automobile production. Radar and camera-based collision avoidance systems are estimated to gain significant market shares over the next few years.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific accounts for the substantial market share of Collision Avoidance System and is expected to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be rise in traffic in countries like China and India and growing awareness among government authorities and customers regarding safety.

Some of the key players in the collision avoidance system are TRW Automotive, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, AWTI, Toyota, Ford Motor, Subaru of America, GENTEX, Renault, and Preco Electronics.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/1286

Scope of the Global Collision Avoidance System Market

Collision Avoidance System Market, By Type:

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

• Parking Assistance

• Others (Blind Spot Detection & Night Vision)

Collision Avoidance System Market, By Technology:

• LIDAR

• RADAR

• Ultrasonic

• Camera

Collision Avoidance System Market, By Application:

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive

• Marine

• Rail

Collision Avoidance System Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in the Global Collision Avoidance System Market:

• Alstom SA

• Delphi Automotive LLP

• Robert Bosch GMBH

• Rockwell Collins, Inc

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc

• Denso Corporation

• Wabtec Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Autoliv, Inc

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Collision Avoidance System Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Collision Avoidance System Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Collision Avoidance System Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Collision Avoidance System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Collision Avoidance System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Collision Avoidance System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Collision Avoidance System Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Collision Avoidance System by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Collision Avoidance System Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Collision Avoidance System Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Collision Avoidance System Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/collision-avoidance-system-market/1286/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com