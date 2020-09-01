Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Technology, Driverless Power Output, Driver-assisted Power Output, Component, Application, and Geography

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market is expected to reach US$11.50 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 25 % during a forecast period.



Autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors minimizes the human effort required in farm processes such as harvesting, seed sowing, fertilization, and scarifying. Semi-autonomous tractors slower human effort by assisting the driver in certain actions, while autonomous tractors are fully, driverless tractors, which completely replace the driver with numerous software and hardware components. Autonomous tractors are more precise and help in planting, sowing, harvesting, and performing other functions more precisely, which helps enhance yield with minimum loss. High cost of autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors is expected to be a key factor that is likely to hamper the market; moreover, they are anticipated to be profitable in the long-term, as they are anticipated to repay their cost by saving on labor charges.

The report segment of autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market based on technology, driverless power output, driver-assisted power output, component, application, and region. In terms of technology, the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market is classified into driverless tractors and driver-assisted tractors. Based on driverless power output, the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market is categorized into below 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP and above. On the basis of driver-assisted power output, the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market is segregated into below 30 HP, 31 HP to 100 HP, 101 HP and above. In terms of component, the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market is categorized into GPS, radar, LiDAR, camera/vision systems, ultrasonic sensors, handheld devices. Based on application, the autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors market is classified into agriculture, harvesting, seed sowing, and irrigation. Region wise into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

On the basis of power output, 101 HP & above segment will account for the largest share, followed by the 31-100 HP power output segment. The demand for medium-powered tractors is anticipated to grow at a higher rate as compared to high-powered autonomous tractors, owing to the benefits of four-wheeled tractors such as better soil quality maintenance & control, and cultivating capacities with high fuel economy.

Based on component, the radar segment will be the XX % of largest market share. Radar sensors can determine the velocity, range, and angle of moving objects and can work in nearly all weather conditions. They are more cost-effective than LiDAR systems but most expensive compared to cameras.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, as the market for semi-autonomous tractors is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace in countries such as China and India, owing to their lower cost as compared to the fully driverless tractors.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market by Technology

• Driverless Tractors

• Driver-assisted Tractors

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market by Driverless Power Output

• Below 30 HP

• 31 HP to 100 HP

• 101 HP and above

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market by Driver-assisted Power Output

• Below 30 HP

• 31 HP to 100 HP

• 101 HP and above

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market by Component

• GPS

• Radar

• LiDAR

• Camera/vision Systems

• Ultrasonic Sensors

• Handheld Devices

Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market by Application

• Agriculture

• Harvesting

• Seed Sowing

• Irrigation

Global Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Tractors Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Autonomous and Semi Autonomous Tractors Market

• AGCO Corporation

• CNH Industrial N.V.

• Deere & Company

• Escorts Limited

• Komatsu America Corp.

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

• SAME DEUTZ-FAHR Italia S.p.A.

• Ag Leader Technology

• Agjunction, Inc.

• Autonomous Solutions Inc.

• Raven Industries, Inc.

• Trimble, Inc.

• YANMAR CO., LTD.

