Automotive Ambient Lighting Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Application, by passenger car segment, by Alternative fuel vehicle and by Region.

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market was valued at USD 2.90 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 6.97 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.59% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Dynamics

Automotive Ambient lighting is a broad category that encompasses a wide range of luminaire types. Ambient lighting products are often considered utilitarian, but they nonetheless serve a very important role in both commercial and residential spaces. An increased popularity of ambient lightings is mainly driving the global automotive lighting market. Rise in demand for interior aesthetics is a primary driver of the automotive interior lighting market. Ambient lighting enhance the ambience of the cabin at low cost, thus increasing the adoption. The use of this ambient lighting gives a pleasing effect to the driver and facilitates improved functionality and comfort, thereby illuminating necessary functions to be performed in dark. An ongoing technological evolutions, such as smart lighting systems in passenger vehicles, and increasing adoption electrical vehicles worldwide, coupled with consumer preferences for better interior lighting designing are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period.

However, the ambient lights are not ideal for working closely with things and high cost associated with ambient lightening are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market segmented by application, by passenger car segment, by alternative fuel vehicle and by Region. By application, Dashboard segment held 28.45% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Dashboard control lights are vital for safety, as these display information such as speed, engine heating, and fuel level. Need for lighting in dashboard controls is a major driver of the interior lighting market. Dashboard segment is followed by foot well segment. Footwell segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.43% over forecast period. The footwell ambient lighting is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period. The footwell is one of the most common applications of ambient lighting as it improves the visibility of foot area.

By geography, global automotive ambient lighting market segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA& Africa and Latin America. Among all of these APAC is expected to hold 35.65% of market share over forecast period owing to high demand for ambient lighting systems. An increasing vehicle production in China, India, Japan and South Korea is driving market in this region. APAC is followed by North America and Europe. North America is expected to hold 27.32% of market share over forecast period. North America is known for its premium cars, which are already equipped with ambient lighting. Europe is expected to hold 24.76% of market share over forecast period.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, benchmarking on various parameters and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Federal-Mogul LLC (US), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan) and Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany) among others. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, expansions, Joint ventures, strategic alliances, collaborations, diversification, new product launches and patent to increase their regional presence.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Application

• Dashboard

• Doors

• Footwell

• Centre Console

• Others

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Passenger Car Segment

• C Segment

• D Segment

• E Segment

• F Segment

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Alternate Fuel Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Region

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market Major Players

• HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

• OSRAM Licht AG (Germany)

• Grupo Antolin (Spain)

• Federal-Mogul LLC (US)

• Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

• General Electric (US)

• Valeo S.A. (France)

• Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Volkswagen (Germany)

• Daimler AG (Germany)

• Ford Motor Company (US)

• Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

• Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

• Tata Motors (India)

• Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (India)

