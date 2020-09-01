Neuroscience Antibodies & Assays Market to grow at a CAGR +10% by 2026 Projects New Research

The global neuroscience antibodies and assays market is expected to grow at a CAGR of +10% by 2026 Growth in this market is driven by growing neurological disease occurrence, rising investment in neuroscience research, and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

This approach sets market segments into product, technology, application, end-user, and area. The demand for neuroscience antibodies and assays is segmented into equipment and consumables, based on product. The Consumables segment represented the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to report the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Consistent use and regular purchases of consumables, and increased government initiatives have driven the market The Report is Beneficial for

Manufacturers of neuroscience antibodies and assays

Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

Contract research organizations

Research and consulting firms

Life science companies

Academic research institutes

In vitro diagnostic product manufacturers

Distributors and wholesalers of neuroscience antibodies and assays

Clinical laboratories and hospitals

