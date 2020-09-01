Global Automotive Turbocharger Market – Industry Analysis And Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 13.02 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



The global Automotive Turbocharger market based on vehicle type has been segmented into a type of the vehicle as Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Construction Vehicles, Tractors, ATV. The passenger car segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive turbocharger aftermarket is driven by factors such as the increased average life of vehicles, changing consumer taste for greater power generating automotive, and stringent emission laws in regions such as Europe and North America.

The demand for gasoline Automotive Turbocharger is increasing due to government legislations for emission norms. The demand for electric vehicles is increasing across the globe and governments are supporting incentives and subsidiaries for electric vehicles which will influence the demand for Automotive Turbochargers during the forecast period as well.

Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the turbocharger market for the automotive industry and is projected to rise at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Oceania has promising opportunities for automotive manufacturers and spare part suppliers. OEMs in this region are catering to local demands as well as serving developed markets and exports. Also, the increasing pollution levels have prompted the governments to encourage vehicles with lower emissions and higher fuel efficiency enabling the growth of the turbocharger industry in this region. Indian emission norms such as Bharat 4 are based on European emission standards.

Key Highlights:

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value.

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market.

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market segmentation on the basis of product type, mineral type application, and geography (country-wise) has been provided.

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders has been considered under the scope of the study.

• Global Automotive Turbocharger Market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North

• America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation.

• Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled.

• Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market are also profiled.

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in the report involves various secondary sources such as

Canadian Automotive Association (CAA), Korea Automotive Manufacturers Association (KAMA). Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Japan Automotive Manufacturers Association (JAMA), China Association of Automotive Manufacturers (CAAM), European Automotive Manufacturers Association (EAMA), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), The Low Emission Vehicle Market is segmented geographically in seven key regions which are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Automotive Turbocharger Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market globally. Automotive Turbocharger marketplace is growing with the presence of major companies holding a large market share.

Key Players Analysed in the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market:

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. KG

• Continental AG

• Honeywell International Inc

• IHI Corporation

• Cummins Inc

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• Eaton Corporation etc

• D. Napier & Son Limited

• Garrett AiResearch

Key Target Audience:

• Automotive Turbocharger Manufacturers, Dealers and Suppliers

• Research Organizations

• Government and Other Regulatory Bodies

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Automotive Turbocharger Market:

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicle

• Construction Vehicles

• Tractors

• ATV

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Automotive Turbocharger Market

• Breakdown of Europe Automotive Turbocharger Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Automotive Turbocharger Market

• Breakdown of the Middle East & Africa Automotive Turbocharger Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Automotive Turbocharger Market

