Global Planting Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Crop type, Design, Type and by Region.

Global Planting Equipment Market was valued US$ 16.0Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 28.0Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.25%.

The growth of global planting equipment market is mainly driven by improved usage of mechanization in the agriculture industry to rise the yield, less availability of skilled labor, reducing arable land for agriculture, & increasing adoption of contract farming. Moreover increased government subsidies and recent technological developments are some of the other factors preferring the market growth.

Lack of awareness between farmers in emerging countries about upcoming technologies & usage of mechanization, and small & fragmented land holdings in developing countries are restraining the planting equipment market growth. Current trend in the planting equipment market are increased government subsidies had provided valid opportunities and contract farming has been dragging attention.

The seed drill segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by type, during the forecast period. The adoption of seed drill machinery in crop cultivation has successfully resulted in 30% rise in the crop productivity and 20% reduction in the input cost by the farmers. Seed drills randomly drop seeds in furrows to form definite rows of crops, and are widely used for cultivating both winter and summer crops.

The oilseeds & pulses segment is dominating the planting equipment market globally. The production of oilseeds and pulses have increased above the past few years, for which planters are used that are customized for specific crop types, which increase efficiency as the aid place the seeds at appropriate depth in the soil.

Region-wise, Europe dominated the planting equipment market globally with largest market share. Early adoption of planting equipment, shortage of farm labor, Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) in European countries, favourable government policies and demand for crop-specific & customized equipment are the factors responsible for dominance of Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing levels of mechanization and subsidies available from governments in emerging economies.

Global planting equipment market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porter’s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Key players operating in global planting equipment market, Seedmaster Manufacturing Inc., Kinze Manufacturing,Inc., AGCOCorporation, Stara S/A Industria De Implementos Agricolas, Bourgault Industries Ltd., Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc., Seed Hawk Inc., Davimac, Case IH, Morris Industries Ltd., Deere & Company Buhler Industries Inc. Same Deutz-Fahr S.P.A.Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M).

Scope of the Global Planting Equipment Market

Global Planting Equipment Market, by Crop type

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

Global Planting Equipment Market, by Design

• Automatic

• Mechanical

Global Planting Equipment Market, by Type

• Air Seeders

• Seed Drills

• Planters

Global Planting Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Planting Equipment Market

• Seedmaster Manufacturing Inc.

• Kinze Manufacturing, Inc.

• AGCOCorporation

• Stara S/A Industria De Implementos Agricolas

• Bourgault Industries Ltd.

• Kasco Manufacturing Co., Inc.

• Seed Hawk Inc.

• Davimac

• Case IH

• Morris Industries Ltd.

• Deere & Company Buhler Industries Inc.

• Deutz-Fahr S.P.A.Kubota

• Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M).

