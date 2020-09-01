Automotive Chip Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Component, Application, Vehicle, and Geography

Global Automotive Chip Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at an 11% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the Automotive Chip market. Automotive chips are used for the observing and controlling of different capacities in a vehicle. Billowy demand for enhanced automobile connectivity chips, which provide high capacity data networking, and new age smart vehicles that enhance the safety of drivers and Walker is one of the key trends triggering market growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/13604

A rise in awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting systems and burgeoning sales of luxury vehicles furnished with navigation and infotainment systems are creating an upswing in the demand for automotive chips. The expected development and commercialization of fully automatic vehicles, such as driverless taxis, is set to provide a chance for growth in market revenue over the upcoming years.

Expanding creation of vehicles and a rise in interest for traveller vehicles is a unique driving component for the automobile chip market. Automotive chips market are used for the monitoring and controlling of various functions in an automobile. Such chips use algorithms to solve various tasks and makes the driving experience much easier for the driver.

Based on application, the safety segment is expected to balance to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to growing awareness among people regarding vehicle and passenger safety.

The body electronics segment illustrate more than a quarter of the overall revenue in 2016. The telematics & infotainment segment is likely to tread along a healthy growth track over the forecast period owing to technological advancements in the automotive market. By Vehicle, the automotive chip market can be segmented into passenger and commercial vehicles. Passenger vehicle segment is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. Curving demand for commercial and passenger vehicles is driving the automotive chip market. Automotive chip market enhances a vehicle’s security system and in-vehicle infotainment system.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in terms of revenue followed by Europe and North America. In Europe, Germany is the most considerable market and the largest contributor to the automotive chip market in the region because of the presence of major automobile manufactures in Germany. In North America, the U.S. is the largest market for an automotive chip.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Chip Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Chip Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Chip Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Chip Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/13604

Scope of the Automotive Chip Market Report

Automotive Chip Market, by Component

• Analog ICs

• Logic ICs

• Microcontroller

• Memory

Automotive Chip Market, by Application

• Chassis

• Powertrain

• Safety

• Telematics & Infotainment

• Body Electronics

Automotive Chip Market, by Vehicle

• Passenger

• Commercial

Automotive Chip Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automotive Chip Market

• Infineon Technologies

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• STM Microelectronics

• Robert Bosch

• Texas instruments

• NXP Semiconductors

• ON Semiconductor

• Atmel Corporation

• Elmos Semiconductor AG

• Maxim Integrated Products

• Microchip Technology

• AQUANTIA CORP

• NVIDIA CORPORATION

• Qualcomm Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Chip Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Chip Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Chip Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Chip Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Chip by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Chip Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Chip Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Chip Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Chip Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-chip-market/13604/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com