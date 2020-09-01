Automotive Radar Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Application and Region.

Automotive Radar Market size is valued at US$ 3.45 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.

Automotive radars are used to locate objects like vehicles and pedestrians in the area of the car. It consist of a transmitter, which sends out radio waves to the receiver and the receiver regulates the movement or the track of the car.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/12957

An increase in focus on vehicle safety systems is the one of the key drivers in the global automotive radar market. The rise in the number of road accidents and requirement for safer mobility are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the global automotive radar market.

On the other hand, at high frequencies, the signal loss is also significantly high, which is difficult to implement radar-based safety systems are expected to limit the growth in the global automotive radar market.

Adaptive cruise control system is expected to share significant growth in the global automotive radar market. The growth in the market is attributed to its benefits of the system in vehicle safety, increased autonomous level etc.

The 7X-GHz RADAR sensor is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market can be attributed to the advantages offered by these sensors in numerous ADAS applications. 7X-GHz RADAR sensors are extensively used in adaptive cruise control, emergency braking system and collision avoidance system. The demand for these technologies are increasing because of the its better resolution and range capability.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be leading region in the global automotive radar market. OEMs are focusing on the production of the next-generation solutions to make transport more comfortable and efficient, which is expected to drive the growth automotive radar market in the region. An increase in the adoption of sensor-based technologies are expected to boost the market growth in the global automotive radar market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automotive Radar Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Radar Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Radar Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Radar Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/12957

The scope of the report for Global Automotive Radar Market

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Frequency Type

X-GHZ Systems

7X-GHZ Systems

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Range Type

Long Range Radar

Short & Medium Range Radar

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Economic Passenger Vehicle

Luxury Passenger Vehicle

Mid-Price Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Application

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)

Parking Assistance (PA)

Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

Global Automotive Radar Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Automotive Radar Market

• Infineon

• STM

• NXP

• ZF TRW

• Valeo

• Texas Instruments

• Robert Bosch

• Hella

• Fujitsu

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi LLP

• Continental

• Autoliv

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Radar Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Radar Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Radar Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Radar Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Radar by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Radar Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Radar Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Radar Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Automotive Radar Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/automotive-radar-market/12957/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com