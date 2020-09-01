Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Vehicle Type and Region.

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Market size is valued at US$ 3.96 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % in the forecasting period.



An increase in consumer awareness regarding passenger & pedestrian safety coupled with government mandates to install safety-related technologies and hugh investment in the r&D by market players in the vehicle are primary factors , which are expected to drive the growth in the global automatic emergency braking market. Many automobile manufacturers are starting to integrate basic AEB systems as optional and standard choices into their automobile models, which is boosting the growth in the global automatic emergency braking (AEB) market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

On the other hand, absence of supporting infrastructure along with high costs associated with the integration and maintenance of automatic emergency braking systems are expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, lack of appropriate frequency band for operating electronic systems is also hamper the market growth.

Based on vehicle type segment the global automatic emergency braking market is segmented as commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles. Among these, passenger vehicle segment holds the largest share in the global automatic emergency braking market . The OEMs have started to deliver AEB technology as a standard in the interest of active and passive safety. An increase in luxury vehicle sales and new vehicle segments like crossovers or mini SUV across the globe are expected to increase the demand for reliable AEB safety technology.

North America held the largest market share in the global automatic emergency braking (AEB) market. The regulatory authorities concerning vehicle and passenger safety are mandating amendments for the installation of AEB systems during the forecast period. The high acceptance rate in North American countries has encouraged automatic emergency braking market application in autonomous vehicles.

The original equipment manufacturing companies are implementing extensive R&D for developing advanced and cost-effective AEB technologies. Manufacturers often prefer to design and test the system instead of outsourcing to the suppliers, thus increasing the competition to deliver more technologically advanced cameras, lasers, and sensors. Established automobile players adopt partnerships and joint venture strategies to gain control over the automatic emergency braking market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

Key player across the Automatic Emergency Braking industry are Volvo Car Corporation, Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Company, Daimler AG, Audi AG, BMW Group, Volkswagen Group, Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company Ltd, and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc. The automatic emergency braking market share is consolidated with few companies acquiring more than 50% of the global industry.

Automatic Emergency Braking Market Scope

Automatic Emergency Braking Market, By Vehicle Type

• Commercial Vehicles

• Passenger Vehicles

Automatic Emergency Braking Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Automatic Emergency Braking Market:

• Volvo Car Corporation

• Tesla Inc.

• Ford Motor Company

• Daimler AG

• Audi AG

• BMW Group

• Volkswagen Group

• Toyota Motor Corporation

• Honda Motor Company Ltd

• Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc.

