Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Class, Fuel, Application and Region.

Global Heavy-Duty Trucks Market is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 in terms of revenue at CAGR of XX % during the forecasting Period.

The Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented based on class, fuel, application, and geography. By class of the Heavy-Duty Trucks market is segmented into Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, and Class 8. By fuel, the market is segmented as diesel, natural gas, hybrid electric vehicle, and gasoline. By applications, the market is segmented as agriculture, logistics, construction, and mining. Logistics is the major segment where the Heavy-Duty Trucks are highly demanded and thus, it is expected to hold major market share in the forecast period.

Stringent government regulations pertaining to emission control with the need for replacing the old heavy-duty trucks will further boost the product sales. Customers rely on the core values of offering products with superior quality and environmental care along with safety. Products offering superior power required by the applications will drive the overall industry growth

Rising domestic and international trading activities across the globe will primarily drive the heavy-duty trucks market size over the next eight years. Road and rail dominate the freight transport segment boosting the overall business growth. Increasing fleet size will support the logistics and construction sectors which in turn drive the heavy-duty trucks market share from 2017 to 2026. An upsurge in demand for heavy commercial vehicles used in mining and agricultural applications with enhanced transmission will positively influence the product penetration.

Bulking up of new orders and balance in inventory levels will support the growth till 2026. Geographically, Heavy-Duty Trucks market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be largest market for Heavy-Duty Trucks during the forecast period owing to the rising production across the region. In emerging economies including India and China.

Key player across the Heavy-Duty Trucks industry are Ford Motor Company, Toyota, Volvo, General Motors, Tata Motors, and Daimler. Use of common components across distinct brands and platforms will augment the industry size. The shift of production towards emerging countries offering production at low cost will enhance the heavy-duty trucks industry demand. Industry participants focus on geographical expansion for strengthening their foothold in the industry. Technological advancements, such as autonomous driving and telematic services, are observed as important strategies adopted for increasing the customer base and visibility. Technology solutions yield economic advantages and tend to be quickly adopted through new vehicle sales. Widespread fleet penetration in several industries will escalate the heavy-duty trucks demand over the forecast time span.

Scope of Heavy-Duty Trucks Market:

Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Class:

• Class 5

• Class 6

• Class 7

• Class 8

Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Fuel:

• Diesel

• Natural Gas

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle

• Gasoline

Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Application:

• Agriculture

• Logistics

• Construction

• Mining

Heavy-Duty Trucks Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Operated in Market:

• Ford Motor Company

• Toyota

• Volvo

• General Motors

• Tata Motors

• Daimler

• Volkswagen

• FCA

• Navistar

• FAW Group

• Peterbilt

• ISUZU Motors

• Ashok Leyland

• Freightliner

• PACCAR

• Scania

• MAN

• Kenworth

