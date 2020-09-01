Global Glow Plugs Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Construction Type, By Technology Type, by Vehicle and Region.

Global Glow Plugs Market was valued at US$ XX in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.



Glow plug are made to heat more quickly and then self-stabilize at the correct temperature. This type of plug is more resistant to misuse, as it prevent overheating of the main coil and allows longer post glow periods, giving cleaner exhaust emissions New car buyers are continuing to change their allegiance from spark ignition to compression ignition vehicles, and it won’t be long before diesel cars start outselling petrol cars. Growing acceptance is supporting the manufacturers to develop and meet the demand for efficient Glow Plugs.

Based on the Technology, Ceramic segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Ceramic sensors are been widely used in the development of advanced monitoring systems. Ceramics materials are incorporated into automotive designs when demanding conditions require a material that is robust and reliable. In trends Ceramic materials allow to use in a variety of sensors, mechanical seals, ceramic bearings, and valves. High strength ceramic ideal for pump components like fuel injectors and high durability mechanical seals in engines are creating more growth in automobile sector. In Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicle is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the Glow Plugs market are increasing automotive production, stringent emission norms, and rising demand for higher fuel efficiency. Manufacturers making long-term contracts with suppliers to reduce production costs is another factor, which will fuel the growth of the market. Engine downsizing, and increasing replacement interval for spark plugs are some of the notable trends observed in the market. Liquid fuels are significantly contributing to up-coming energy demands for glow plugs. Sensors are employed in automobiles to gauge a number of variables, including temperature, pressure, speed, and fuel level. Concerns data security and High system cost will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Automobile industry has a prominent future in Asia. Energy and fuel efficiency continue to be the drivers for growth. Increasing research and development projects for advanced technologies are creating better opportunity in glow plug market. Rising with rapid technological developments occurring in automotive industry which is anticipated to provide sufficient opportunities of growth. Asia’s brightest emerging stars will comprise India, Singapore, China and the Thailand, due to their populous and fast-growing economies.

The report includes a detailed study of Porter’s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Glow Plugs Market

Global Glow Plugs Market, By Construction Type

• Coil Type

• Pensil Type

Global Glow Plugs Market, By Technology Type

• Metal Rod

• Ceramic

Global Glow Plugs Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicle

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Glow Plugs Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Glow Plugs Market

• Hyundai

• KLG Spark Plugs

• NGK Corporation

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Wellman Glow Plugs Co.

• ACDelco Corporation

• Autolite (Fram Group LLC)

• Denso Auto Parts

• Delphi

• Federal-Mogul Powertrain

• Valeo

• Kyocera

• YURA TECH

• DieselRx

• Ningbo Tianyu

• Ningbo Glow Plug

• Ningbo Xingci

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Glow Plugs Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Glow Plugs Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Glow Plugs Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Glow Plugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Glow Plugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Glow Plugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Glow Plugs Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Glow Plugs by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Glow Plugs Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Glow Plugs Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Glow Plugs Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

