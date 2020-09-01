Truck Platooning Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –by Type, System, Sensor, Component, Technology, and Geography

Global Truck Platooning Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Platooning is very useful in the automotive market with the aim to improve safety, fuel efficiency, and decrease pollution. The platoon works with the first truck acting as a leader and other vehicles behind the trucks adapting to the changes in the movement of the first trucks and the trucks maintain a set close distance between each other. A truck platoon is similar to trains compartment like the arrangement but with physical disconnects. The truck at the head of the platoon acts as the leader, with the vehicles behind reacting and adapting to changes in its movement requiring little to no action from drivers.

The rise in the number of road accidents due to driver error and an increase in focus on reducing transportation operating cost will fuel the demand for the truck platooning market. Truck platooning is expected to increase the demand in sectors such as road development, transportation, logistics, and information technology because of the rise in demand for automated technologies. It makes road transport more efficient, safer, and cleaner is another factor driving the overall market.

Truck platooning market is segmented into type, system, sensor, component, technology, and region. Based on type, the driver-assistive truck platooning (DATP) segment is projected to hold the largest share in the truck platooning market. DATP helps drivers detect and make enough space for any vehicle that comes in between the platooning trucks with the help of state-of-the-art safety technology. In terms of system, adaptive cruise control (ACC) is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the truck platooning market. ACC helps to automate the speed of the trucks with the help of V2V communication.

Based on the sensor, the number of image sensors used in truck platooning depends on the level of autonomy and the number of trucks involved in the platoon. By component, RADAR base collision mitigation segment accounts for the largest market share of Truck Platooning market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the upcoming years. Based on technology, DSRS Vehicle to Vehicle Communication is a major segment accounts for the largest market share of Truck Platooning market and is estimated to lead the overall market during the upcoming period.

In terms of region, the truck platooning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing region in the truck platooning market. The reason being, it holds high potential for the truck platooning system and smart mobility and developed ICT infrastructure. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Truck Platooning Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Truck Platooning Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Truck Platooning Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Truck Platooning Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Truck Platooning Market

Truck Platooning Market, by Type

• driver assistive truck platooning

• Autonomous

Truck Platooning Market, by System

• adaptive cruise control

• Automated Emergency Braking

• Global Positioning System

• Human Machine Interface

• Lane Keep Assist

• Blind Spot Warning

Truck Platooning Market, by Sensor

• Lidar

• Radar

• Image

Truck Platooning Market, by Component

• forward-looking camera

• rear time camera

• driver-centric design

• radar base collision mitigation

Truck Platooning Market, by Technology

• acceleration & braking controller

• GPS

• cellular & Wi-Fi communication

• V2V communication

Truck Platooning Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Truck Platooning Market

• Peloton Technology

• Volvo Group

• Scania

• Daimler

• Navistar

• Toyota

• Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems

• DAF

• Continental Ag

• OTTO MOTORS

• Meritor WABCO

• Iveco

• Paccar

• MAN

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Truck Platooning Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Truck Platooning Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Truck Platooning Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Truck Platooning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Truck Platooning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Truck Platooning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Truck Platooning Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Truck Platooning by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Truck Platooning Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Truck Platooning Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Truck Platooning Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

