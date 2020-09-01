BusinessGeneral News
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends (2017-2018)
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends (2017-2018) _ by Component (Software and Services), Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), Delivery Mode (On-Premises and On-Demand), Application, End User and Geography
Life Science Analytics assist organizations to overcome challenges like regulatory compliance reporting, marketing/sales support, and product/service enablement and fulfill the rising need of accuracy, precision, and errorless execution within life sciences.
Global Life Science Analytics Market is expected to reach USD 36.17 Billion by 2024 from USD 13.30 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 13.32%.
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends: Market Size
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By Component:
• Software
• Services
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By Type:
• Descriptive Analytics
• Predictive Analytics
• Prescriptive Analytics
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By Application:
• Research and Development
• Sales and Marketing Support
• Regulatory Compliance
• Supply Chain Analytics
• Pharmacovigilance
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By Delivery Mode:
• On-Premises
• On-Demand
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By End-User:
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Medical Device Companies
• Research Centers
• Third-Party Administrators
Global Life Science Analytics Market Key Trends, By Geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT
Chapter One: Life Science Analytics Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Life Science Analytics Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Life Science Analytics Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Life Science Analytics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Life Science Analytics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Life Science Analytics Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Life Science Analytics by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Life Science Analytics Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Life Science Analytics Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Life Science Analytics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)
