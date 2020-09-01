Global Proanthocyanidins Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Source, Type, Application, and Region.

Global Proanthocyanidins Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.3% during forecast period.

Increasing demand for proanthocyanidin-rich food products in several developing and developed regions is helping the rapid evolution of the proanthocyanidins market globally. Moreover, rising consumer awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of proanthocyanidins as supplements has bolstered their demand in several parts of the world. The increasing incidence and prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases like diabetes and cardiovascular conditions have been bolstering the demand for supplements containing proanthocyanidins. The rising demand for food products with anti-cancer properties in populations across the globe is also driving the demand for proanthocyanidin-rich food products.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

However, manufacturers are still grappling with a low level of market penetration because of limited consumer awareness. The rising application of proanthocyanidins in the food and beverages industry is also helping in the expansion of the market. The growing disposable incomes of people in developing countries, coupled with the rising level of awareness about the vast therapeutic benefits of dietary supplements, underpins latent opportunities for market key players to capitalize on during the forecast period.

Pine Bark segment is expected to hold the largest share and dominate the market during the forecast period. Pine bark extract helps in reducing muscle discomfort as well as helps cure illnesses associated with poor circulation, blood pressure, arthritis, and high blood glucose. The antioxidant contents of pine bark extracts help in reducing the visible signs of aging in the skin, owing to which it is used in anti-ageing skin cream formulations.

Type-A segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the proanthocyanidins market during the forecast period. Type-A proanthocyanidins are mostly found in cranberry, which is one of the major sources of type-A proanthocyanidins. This type of proanthocyanidins is utilized in many applications of pharmaceutical, personal care, cosmetics, and food supplement industries. However, it mainly finds applications in the pharmaceutical industry because of its therapeutic effects that are beneficial to human health.

North American region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The region is expected to account for the largest share by 2026. The increase in the ageing population, growing consumption of healthy food, and increasing demand for pharmaceuticals are the major factors driving the market in North America.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Proanthocyanidins Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Proanthocyanidins Market.

Scope of the Global Proanthocyanidins Market

Global Proanthocyanidins Market, By Source

• Cranberry

• Grape Seeds

• Pine Bark

• Others

Global Proanthocyanidins Market, By Type

• Type-A

• Type-B

Global Proanthocyanidins Market, By Application

• Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements

• Functional Foods & Beverages

• Personal Care & Cosmetics

Global Proanthocyanidins Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Proanthocyanidins Market

• Naturex

• Indena Spa

• Nexira

• Fruit D’or

• Scott Laboratories Inc.

• Polyphenolics

• Xi’an Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

• Natac Group

• Eevia Health

• Botaniex Inc.

• Indofine Chemicals Company, Inc.

• Artemis International Inc.

• Skin Actives Scientific

• Atrium Innovations Inc.

• Swanson Health Products, Inc.

• Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

• Bio Botanica, Inc.

• NOW Health Group, Inc.

