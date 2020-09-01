Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Procedural Volume (Diagnostic Procedures and Therapeutic Procedures), Type (Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine and Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals), by Application, and by Geography

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is expected to reach USD 9.54 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).Global Nuclear MedicineRadiopharmaceuticals MarketNuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals is used for diagnosis and treatment of various diseases that conventional medicines fail to achieve.



REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/7741

Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals diagnose certain medical problems or treat certain diseases condition with various agents.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented by type, procedural volume, application, and geography. Type segment is sub segmented as diagnostic nuclear medicine and therapeutic nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals. Application segment is divided into Diagnostic Applications, Therapeutic Applications, and Other Therapeutic Applications. SPECT application segment is expected to register highest market growth during the forecast period, owing to SPECT presence of well-established imaging market and the extensive usage of SPECT radioisotopes for the diagnosis of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, thyroid, and neurological disorders. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac ailments are trending the overall Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market. However, a high cost of nuclear medicine equipment will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Presence of a well establish healthcare industry for the adoption of modern treatments and diagnostic procedures and raising awareness regarding the advantages that radiopharmaceuticals have to offer will fuel the Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market in North America region.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/7741

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, procedural volume, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market.

Key Players in the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Are:

• Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A.

• Iba Molecular

• Nordion, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sterigenics International LLC.)

• Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products

• Siemens Healthcare

• Sigma Aldrich Corporation

• Bracco Imaging S.P.A

• Bayer AG

• Jubilant Pharma

• Nordien, Inc.

• Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

• GE Healthcare (A Fully-Owned Subsidiary of General Electric Company)

• Mallinckrodt PLC

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Radiopharmaceutical/Radioisotope Manufacturers and Distributors

• Healthcare Institutions (Hospitals, Medical Schools, and Outpatient Clinics)

• Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report: Research report categorizes the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market based on type, procedural volume, application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Procedural Volume

• Diagnostic Procedures

o SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

o PET Radiopharmaceuticals

• Therapeutic Procedures

o Beta Emitters

o Alpha Emitters

o Brachytherapy Isotopes

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Type

• Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine

o SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals

o PET Radiopharmaceuticals

• Therapeutic Nuclear Medicine/ Radiopharmaceuticals

o Beta Emitters

o Alpha Emitters

o Brachytherapy Isotopes

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Application

• Diagnostic Applications

o SPECT Applications

o PET Applications

• Therapeutic Applications

o Thyroid

o Bone Metastasis

o Lymphoma

o Endocrine Tumors

• Other Therapeutic Applications

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-nuclear-medicine-radiopharmaceuticals-market/7741/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com