Heart Pump Device Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019 to 2026) – By Product, Type, Therapy, and Region.

USD3.98 billion in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Heart Pump Device Market is essentially mechanical pumps acting as ventricular assist devices. These are implanted surgically and are used to temporarily support the functions of the heart in people with a weak heart or irregular blood flow. These devices are especially used as a bridge to heart transplantation for patients with end-stage heart failure

Some of the Heart Pump Device Market drivers include increasing technological advancements in healthcare, the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, lack of donor’s hearts for transplantation, along with the rise in geriatric population. In addition to this, favourable reimbursement scenario, availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy procedures, patients getting aware of better healthcare options, changing technology and innovation, changing demographics and lifestyles leading to an increased prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, and adoption of new products together with rising demand for advanced medical instruments are a few other factors that have boosted the overall Heart Pump Device Market growth.

Heart Pump Device Market is segmented by product, type, therapy, and region. Heart pump device has the predominant usage in surgeon offices, hospital emergency departments & intensive care units, and research institutes.

Geographically, Heart Pump Device Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is anticipated to have the largest share in the The largest ratio of the North American market can mostly be attributed to the high prevalence of technologically advanced medical framework, sophisticated insurance & co payment system & high R&D investment by governments and private funding organizations for the development of surgical techniques, Availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of surgery procedures, transmuting technology and innovation. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for heart pump devices. Many minuscule players are looking forward to investment in the Asia Pacific market due to a sizable patient pool and incremental utilization of

The key players in the Heart Pump Device Market include St. Jude Medical (subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories) (US), Abiomed (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Getinge (Sweden), Teleflex (US), ReliantHeart (US), BerlinHeart (Germany), Terumo (Japan), SynCardia Systems (US), TandemLife (CardiacAssist) (US), Jarvik Heart (US), and Fresenius Medical Care (Germany).

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2017

• Estimated year – 2018

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience:

• Manufacturers of heart pump devices

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Suppliers and distributors of heart pump devices

• Healthcare service providers

• Transplant centers

• Teaching hospitals and academic medical centers

• Health insurance players

• Government bodies/municipal corporations

• Regulatory bodies

• Medical research institutes

• Business research and consulting service providers

• Venture capitalists

• Market research and consulting firms

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Heart Pump Device Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Heart Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Heart Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Heart Pump Device Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Heart Pump Device Market – Key Segment:

By Product:

o Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

o Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

o Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

o Bi-ventricular Assist Devices (BiVADs)

o Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (pVADs)

o Intra-aortic Balloon Pumps (IABPs)

o Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

By Type:

o Implantable Heart Pump Devices

o Extracorporeal Heart Pump Devices

By Therapy:

o Bridge-to-transplant (BTT)

o Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC)

o Destination Therapy (DT)

o Other Therapies

Company Profiles:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Abiomed

• Medtronic

• Getinge

• SynCardia Systems

• Teleflex

• ReliantHeart

• Terumo

• Berlin Heart

• Jarvik Heart

• CardiacAssist

• Fresenius Medical Care

Heart Pump Device Market, By Region:

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Heart Pump Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Heart Pump Device Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Heart Pump Device Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Heart Pump Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Heart Pump Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Heart Pump Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Heart Pump Device Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Heart Pump Device by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Heart Pump Device Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Heart Pump Device Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Heart Pump Device Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

