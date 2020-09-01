Cancer Gene Therapy Market – Research Report By Geography,By Therapy: 2026

Cancer Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach 5075 million by 2026 from XX million in 2018 at CAGR of XX %.

Cancer Gene Therapy Research Report is a method of therapeutic delivery of genetic material into a patient’s cells as a drug to treat disease and compensate for abnormal genes or to make a beneficial protein. Cancer cells modify themselves (called faults or mutations) in several of their genes which make them divide very often and form a tumor. Gene therapy provides various methods by which doctors can cure cancer like:

• Inactivation of a mutated gene that is functioning improperly.

• Introducing a new gene into the body to help fight a disease.

• Replacement of mutated gene that causes disease with a healthy copy of the gene.

Cancer caused 9.02 million deaths in 2017, and is expected to reach 10 million by 2026; the increased no of cancer prevalence is because of increased body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, increased tobacco and alcohol consumption. Also, Factors like increasing ethical acceptance of gene therapy for treatment of diseases and growing popularity of DNA vaccines, High success rate during the preclinical and clinical trial, Increase in funding for R&D in cancer gene therapy, Increase in geriatric population, favorable government regulations will fuel the global Cancer Gene therapy market. However, the high cost of gene therapy treatment and unwanted immune responses will restrain market growth.

The highest revenue-generating region is North America in 2017 followed by Europe; reasons behind this increased growth rate are well-established health care facilities, high per capita health care expenditure, and extensive R&D activities for the gene therapy in the region. However, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Comprehensive analysis of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies that can In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Cancer Gene Therapy market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the therapy and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Cancer Gene Therapy market Research Report analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key countries

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2026 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

For company profiles, 2017 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology:

An objective of the study is to estimate the size of the Cancer Gene Therapy market for 2017 and projects its demand till 2026 with quantitative and qualitative analysis of Cancer Gene Therapy market. Industry experts have studied various industry journals, directories, have referred information available with various associations to identify, collect information and to put it in articulated format to make useful for all stake holders in the industry. Primary research has been done and various industry experts and suppliers from worlds wide have given their inputs to make the study more accurate.

Key Players in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market Are:

• Shenzhen Sibiono Genetech

• Adaptimmune

• Glaxosmithkline

• Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals

• Bluebird Bio, Inc.

• Synergene Therapeutics

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech

• Biocancell

• Celgene

• Merck

Key Target Audience:

• Cancer Gene Therapy Market Investors

• Cancer Gene Therapy Marketing Players

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Healthcare Institutions (Individual Surgeons, Medical Schools, Group Practices, Hospitals, and Governing Bodies)

• Diabetes Drugs Market Research Associations

• Diabetes drug Manufacturers & Distributors

Scope of the Cancer Gene Therapy Market

Research report categorizes the Cancer Gene Therapy market based on Therapy and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Cancer Gene Therapy market with key developments in companies and market trends

Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Therapy:

• Oncolytic Virotherapy

o Adeno

o Lentivirus

o Retro Virus

o Adeno Associated Virus

o Herpes Simplex Virus

o Alpha Virus

o Vaccinia Virus

o Simian Virus

o Others

• Gene Transfer

o Naked Plasmid Vector

o Electroporation

o Sonoportion

o Magnetofection

o Gene Gun

• Gene-Induced Immunotherapy

o Delivery of Cytokines Gene

o Delivery of Tumor Antigen Gene

Cancer Gene Therapy Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

