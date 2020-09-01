Global Biobanking for Medicine Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Product, Sample Type, Application, and Region

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market was valued US$ 1.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting Biobanking for Medicine market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The major factors for the growth of the global biobanks for the medicine market include innovations in regenerative medicine, the rising incidence of chronic diseases, advances in drug discovery and development, and R&D funding and investments by government and non-governmental organizations. These factors are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increasing the demand for personalized medicine, genomics studies & research of diseases, and rising trend of conversing cord blood stem cells of new-borns these factors act as drives to the biobanking for medicine market. Government & Private sector funding to support research for cost-effective medicines.

Biobanking for the medicine market is segmented into product, sample type, application, and region. Based on the product, biobanking for the medicine market is classified into equipment, consumables, services, and software. Equipment holds the highest market due to increasing the number of biobanks and biospecimens.

North America holds the largest share of biobanking for the medicine market due to rising the number of biobanks, research of medicines, cells, and therapy. Some of the key factors prominent to the growth of the North American market are technological advancement in the field of preservation and collection technique, availability of federal funding for research, and ongoing approvals for regenerative medicines. North America followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Biobanking for Medicine Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Biobanking for Medicine Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Biobanking for Medicine Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Biobanking for Medicine Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Biobanking for Medicine Market:

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Product

• Equipment

• Consumables

• Services

• Software

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Sample Type

• Blood products

• Human tissues

• Cell lines

• Nucleic acids

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Application

• Life science

• Clinical research

• Regeneration medicine

Global Biobanking for Medicine Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players in Global Biobanking for Medicine Market:

• Tecan Group Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Qiagen N.V.

• Hamilton Company

• Brooks Automation

• TTP Labtech

• VWR Corporation

• Promega Corporation

• Worthington Industries

• Chart Industries

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Merck KGaA

• Micronic

• LVL Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

• Panasonic Healthcare Holdings Co. Ltd

• Greiner Bio One

• Biokryo GmbH

• Biobank AS

• Biorep Technologies Inc.

• Cell & Co Bioservices

• RUCDR inifinite biologics

• Modul-Bio

• CSols Ltd

• Ziath

• AIS

• AKH Biobank

• AllCells

• Allied Minds

• Cellectics

• China Stems Cells

• CordLife, Cryo Save

• Covance

• CORE Informatics

• LabVantage Solutions Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Biobanking for Medicine Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Biobanking for Medicine Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Biobanking for Medicine Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Biobanking for Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Biobanking for Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Biobanking for Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Biobanking for Medicine Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Biobanking for Medicine by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Biobanking for Medicine Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Biobanking for Medicine Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Biobanking for Medicine Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

