Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Aircraft Type, by Operation Time, by Installation, by Solution and by Region.

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market was valued US$3.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

Aircraft health monitoring system (AHMS) incorporates a comprehensive range of practices, tools, solutions, and techniques interrelated closely to a system of hardware and software, which performs remote monitoring of airplane data to understand its current or future serviceability and performance. This system makes use of massive amount of airplane data to deliver improved analytical output while optimizing safety for varied aircraft. Implementation of AHMS reduces maintenance & operational costs and improves overall safety of an aircraft.

Driving factors of aircraft health monitoring market are increased need for custom alerting & analysis solutions, increasing commercial aircrafts production, increase in adoption of connected aircraft solutions, growing IT expenditure among emerging nations and technological advancements for workflow optimization. The rising research & development activities to minimize weight, drag, fuel consumption of aircraft, availability of massive amount of data generated from sensors, rise in the number of aviation accidents, increases in the number of airport connections within the respective countries and reductions in fares will boost the market for aircraft health monitoring market. Lack of management and scarcity of trained professionals will hamper the growth of aircraft health monitoring market.

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market is segmented into by aircraft type, by operation time, by installation, by solution and by region. Based on aircraft type, aircraft health monitoring market is segmented into Commercial, Business, Rotary & Military. The operation time type segment is sub segmented into Real-Time & Non-Real-Time. In installation type are segmented into On-board & On-Ground. The solution segment is sub segmented into Hardware, Software & Services. Geographically, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

In terms of Aircraft Type, Commercial aircraft segment shares the XX% market during the forecast period. The strong global growth of both passenger and freight, increasing commercial aircrafts production, increasing demand for lightweight fairings, rising passenger footfall and cargo traffic, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population and Commercial aviation companies invest in technologically-advanced aircraft to facilitate effective use of them will boost the demand for aircraft health monitoring market.

In terms of Installation, On-board segment is projected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period. Increase in demand for highly connected aircraft systems, many of today’s new aircraft fly with a central server on board, while technology exists that allows maintenance troubleshooting traditionally performed on-board and With the computers doing more and humans needing to do less on-board will create more opportunity in aircraft health monitoring market.

Among region, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economics, low adoption base, developing aerospace infrastructure, increasing commercial airlines, increased flight frequency along with rising preference of air travel, rapid changes in regulations to make aviation more advancing on the technology front are the factors which promote the market growth in this region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market:

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: By Aircraft Type

• Commercial

• Business Jets

• Rotary Wing

• Military

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: By Operation Time

• Real-Time

• Non-Real-Time

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: By Installation

• On-board

• On Ground

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: By Solution

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market: By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analysed in Global Aircraft Health Monitoring Market:

• Accellent Technologies

• BeanAir

• Boeing

• Airbus

• United Technologies Corporation

• General Electric

• GE Aviation

• RSL Electronics

• Ultra Electronics Holdings

• Honeywell

• Rockwell Collins

• Rolls Royce

• Infosys

• ASTYANAX

• Safran

• FLYHT

• Curtiss-Wright

• Esterline

• Meggitt

• GoGo

• Inmarsat

• SITA

