Global Urology Devices Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, Disease, Application and Region.

Global Urology Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.50 % during a forecast period.

Urology is a medicine, which deals with the treatment and diagnosis of urinary tract diseases and generative system conditions.

The growing prevalence of urological and kidney diseases, increasing investments by hospitals to improve infrastructure, rising geriatric population are some of the driving factors behind the global urology devices market growth. Additionally, Developments in device technology like the inclusion of prosthetics in urology, percutaneous methods for stone disintegration and extraction, and extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy, are expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to share significant growth in the global urology devices market. leading them to gain eminence for the treatment of urological diseases like kidney stones and urinal incontinence. Demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures is increasing compared to conventional open surgery which results in sustained recovery time, and extended hospital stays.

The dialysis devices segment is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the high cost of hemodialysis machines, increasing demand for dialysis consumables, and the growing number of dialysis centers in developing countries.

To offer convenient treatment procedures of kidney stones, key players are focusing on the introduction of non-invasive treatment procedures. Healthcare professionals are also progressively using the ultrasound or x-ray therapy. Some of the prominent key players in the healthcare industry are gradually focusing on developing robot-assisted devices, which are particularly tailored to be used for urology devices. Additionally, manufacturers are expected to prefer the usage of leading technology for developing medical devices to deliver optimum satisfaction to the patients. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the global urology devices market during the forecast period.

Geographically Asia Pacific region is projected to be the leading region in the global urology devices market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the developing healthcare facilities and the presence of emerging economies like India and China. The sturdy increase in healthcare expenditure and progression in the acceptance of urology devices are expected to boom the regional market. Additionally, the growing awareness of urology devices due to the alarming rise in obesity among the regional population is expected to drive the growth in the Asia Pacific urology devices market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the global urology devices market. It is a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global urology devices market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Urology Devices Market

Global Urology Devices Market, By Product

• Instruments

 Dialysis Devices

 Endoscopes and Endovision Systems

 Lasers and Lithotripsy Devices

 Robotic Systems

 Peripheral Instruments

 Urodynamic Systems

• Consumables and Accessories

 Dialysis Consumables

 Guidewires

 Surgical Dissectors, Forceps, and Needle Holders

 Retrieval Devices and Extractors

 Catheters

 Stents

 Biopsy Devices

 Tubes and Distal Attachments

 Dilator Sets and Urethral Access Sheaths

 Drainage Bags

 Other

Global Urology Devices Market, By Technology

• Minimally Invasive Surgery

• Robotic Surgery

Global Urology Devices Market, By Disease

• Kidney Diseases

• Urological Cancer & Bph

• Pelvic Organ PRoLApse

• Other

Global Urology Devices Market, By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Dialysis Centers

• Other

Global Urology Devices Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Urology Devices Market

• Fresenius Medical Care

• Siemens

• Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen

• Dornier medtech gmbh

• Cook medical incorporated

• Stryker Corporation

• Medtronic PLC.

• C. R. Bard

• Olympus Corporation

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Intuitive Surgical

