Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Stage, Application, End User and Region.

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market size was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.0 Bn by 2026 to exhibit a CAGR of 7.46 % during a forecast period.

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By ProductEnteral feeding is a technique to deliver nutrients into the gastrointestinal tract through the use of a tube. The patient who cannot swallow and digest sufficient quantity of food, but has suitable intestinal functional capacity those use the enteral feeding technique.

Progress in healthcare expenses of emerging economies, and growing demand for personalized medicine are key opportunities of the market. Increasing elderly populace across the globe, and high occurrence of chronic diseases & disorders are boosting the growth of the market. Lacking of reimbursements is major challenge of the market. However, Patient safety risks and occurrence of feeding & medication errors associated with enteral feeding devices are limiting the growth of the market.

The complications related with enteral nutrition include gastrointestinal, mechanical, metabolic complications. In gastrointestinal complications, about 20% of patients experience nausea and vomiting while feeding via the tube. The mechanical problems contain of aspiration, tube malposition, and tube clogging. The metabolic complications can lead to hyponatremia, dehydration, hyperglycemia, hypokalemia, and hyperkalemia. The aforementioned difficulties are expected to hinder the growth of enteral feeding formulas market during the forecasted period.

Adult segment leading the market owing to the lack immune system. Furthermore, high commercial presence of nutritional products providing to the adult population is also responsible for the growth of the adult segment in stage.

Pediatric segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment with a highest CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus on reducing the pediatric malnutrition is driving the segments growth. Rising demand for enteral feeding formulas amongst patients suffering from neuromuscular disorders like cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spinal cord damage, and central nervous system damage, is expected to further boost the usage of these products among the pediatric patient population.

Asia-Pacific is expected to highest growth of the global enteral feeding formulas market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of a large patient pool for chronic diseases & disorders, high occurrences of preterm births. Growing healthcare expenditure, rapidly developing healthcare organisation, and increasing per capita income is also boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific region. Growing middle-class population, and rapidly rising population in Asia-Pacific countries is also propelling the highest growth of the global enteral feeding formulas market in Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global enteral feeding formulas market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global enteral feeding formulas market.

Scope of Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market:

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By Product:

• Standard Formulas

• Disease Specific formulas

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By Stage:

• Adults

• Pediatrics

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By Application:

• Oncology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Diabetes

• Critical Care

• Other

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Long-term care

• Homecare

• Other

Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The Key Players Operating In the Global Enteral Feeding Formulas Market:

• Abbott

• Nestle

• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd

• B. Braun Melsungen Ag

• Danone Nutricia

• Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa

• Global Health Products, Inc.

• Hormel Foods

• Mead

• Johnson & Company

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Medtrition, Inc.

• Nutritional Medicinal

• Real Food Blends

• VICTUS

