Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Integrated Software and Standalone Software), by Image Type (2D Imaging, 3D Imaging and 4D Imaging), by Modality (Tomography, Ultrasound Imaging, Radiographic Imaging and Combined Modalities), by Application, by End User, and by Geography

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 2.84 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is segmented by type, image type, modality, application, end user, and geography. Standalone software segment is expected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. This software offers easy-to-use tools to inspect, evaluate, and process imaging data, as well as high flexibility this advantages, are expected to fuel the standalone software segment growth.

Application segment is classified as Orthopedics, Dental Applications, Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Mammography, Respiratory Applications, and Urology & Nephrology. Cardiology sub-segment is expected to register the highest market growth in the forecast period. Increasing innovations in cardiac imaging technologies and the growing number of cardiac imaging tests due to the rising incidence of cardiac disorders will result in an increasing share of cardiology segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Technological advancements in medical imaging systems and analysis software are trending the overall Global Medical Image Analysis Software market. Budgetary constraints may hamper market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. Growing geriatric population, high incidence/prevalence of various diseases, the large number of imaging centers in this region will fuel the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, image type, modality, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Are:

• Xinapse Systems Ltd

• INFINITT Healthcare Co, Ltd.

• Mirada Medical Limited

• Sciencesoft USA Corporation

• Image Analysis

• Mim Software, Inc.

• Esaote S.P.A

• Merge Healthcare Incorporated (Acquired By IBM Corporation)

• Aquilab

• AGFA Healthcare (AGFA-Gevaert Group)

• Carestream Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Onex Corporation)

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (A Subsidiary of Canon Inc.)

• Siemens Healthineers (A Division of Siemens AG)

• Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

• General Electric Company (GE)

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Research Institutions

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Diagnostic imaging equipment vendors/service providers

• Diagnostic centers

• Standalone image analysis software/workstation providers

• Hospitals

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

The scope of the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market based on type, image type, modality, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Type

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type

• 2D Imaging

• 3D Imaging

• 4D Imaging

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality

• Tomography

• Ultrasound Imaging

• Radiographic Imaging

• Combined Modalities

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Application

• Orthopedics

• Dental Applications

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Oncology

• Obstetrics and Gynecology

• Mammography

• Respiratory Applications

• Urology and Nephrology

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Centers

Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Image Analysis Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Image Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Image Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Image Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Image Analysis Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Image Analysis Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

