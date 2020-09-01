Global Human Insulin Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Application, Type, Distribution Channel, Brand, Drug Delivery Devices and Region.

The Global Human Insulin Market was valued at USD 28.62 Bn in 2019 is estimated to reach US$ 32.17 Bn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecasted period.

Human Insulin is a short-acting insulin that lowers the glucose level in the body made by beta cells in the pancreas and used for hyperglycemia treatment caused by Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. Human insulin is manufactured in laboratories by insulin protein with E. coli bacteria and produced by recombinant DNA technology produce. Diabetes Mellitus (DM) is the chronic condition and occurs due to inadequate secretion of insulin in which blood sugar level is high.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics:

The report estimates the growth rate of Human Insulin Market and offers in-depth insights on market dynamics, drivers, restraints, challenges and threats till 2027. The complete information is based on the latest industry news, opportunities, and trends.

Diabetes is the most prominent health disease and is increasing disgracefully with increasing population and is one of the most common recurrence health problems occurs due to high glucose level in blood. Over time, it often results to complication like hyperglycemic, diabetic ketoacidosis, heart attack, and kidney failure leading to premature death, In order to eradicate these health issue human insulin market is projected to increase considerably. According to the research about 100 Mn. people requires insulin of which 10-25% of people suffering from Type 2 diabetes. According, to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2016, around 159 Mn. people suffers from diabetes currently it is estimated to be 425 Mn. and it is predictable to grow to 283 Mn. by 2045. Furthermore, increasing awareness and investment in R&D has led to an increase in diagnosis rate and is estimated to propel the market over the forecast.

However, over 90 years, insulin has been used in diabetes treatment, more than half who need insulin today still cannot access to afford it.

Global Human Insulin Market: Trends and Opportunities

• With the growing need for human insulin, this market consist various opportunities such as application of protocols against needle stick injuries, needle anxiety, and rising awareness correlated to the threat related to the transmission of the bloodborne pathogen.

• Biocon an oral prandial insulin tablet, is developing Tregopil Insulin, use for the treatment in diabetes mellitus of type-1 and type-2.

• Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc focusing in the development of first oral insulin product providing a more effective, convenient, as well as a safer method for delivering insulin therapy.

Recent industry developments:

• In August 2018, Ypsomed AG came in partnership with JRDF, the prominent global organization funding type I diabetes research, as a part of JDRF’s Open-Protocol Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) Systems Initiative., JRDF also claim to provide financial assets to help Ypsomed AG to speed up the development of the next generation.

• Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) developed the action plan which delivered a roadmap for the execution of policies and programs at the national and regional level, thus driving the human insulin market growth in the region.

Global Human Insulin Market,Market Segmentation:

The report covers the brief analytical segments of the Human Insulin Market thereby providing a wider view at the macro as well as micro levels. In terms of application, Type II diabetes is expected to have the largest market progressing at a CAGR of 9.1% with a revenue of $35.1 Bn during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed because of the changing lifestyle. The rate of recurrence rate of Type 2 diabetes has multiplied in comparison to past 40 years ago. Thus, the aggregate incidence of diabetes and diabetes obesity in the world is likely to raise demand for insulin, which may drive the global market for insulin therapeutics.

Based on product type, Analogue insulin accounting for 79.5% shares and highest revenue and is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast. Analogue insulin is rapidly growing because of increasing efficacy and response rate and other advantages provide as compared to traditional and high demand over five years, Analogue insulin is further subdivided into Long Acting insulin, short-acting insulin, Fast Acting Insulin and Premixed Insulin.

Furthermore, current development and product launch such as Eli Lilly launched Lispro rapidly acting analogue insulin which shall be available during the forecast around the world and U.S in half of the price making it more accessible for diabetes patients and expected to propel the market.

Global Human Insulin Market, Regional analysis

Geographically, North America dominated the growth of Human Insulin Market with the largest share of 43% and is expected to continue its dominance to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. According to statistics in U.S approximately 30.3 Mn population(9.4%) suffering from diabetes off which 23.1 Mn were diagnosed and remaining were undiagnosed, diabetic is the 7 leading causing of death in US and U.S claims to spends annually highest amount 245 Bn dollars in treatment for insulin dependent patients which in turn, raise the market growth. The growth is driven by well-developed healthcare infrastructure with, existing manufacturers and the increasing pediatric population suffering from type 1 diabetes across the region. Moreover, increasing investment in R&D with technology advancement and increasing health care expenditure, increasing the occurrence of diabetes, and rise in the geriatric population. Currently, about 25% of adults over 60 years suffered from diabetes.

Furthermore, Europe is the second largest region and 60 Mn people suffer from diabetes in which 10.3% is men and 9.6% is women and is increasing mainly due to obesity, unhealthy diet and, overweight.

Asia pacific is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast in which china is with highest number around 116 Mn after which india with $1.95 Billion in 2019 and is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 16.7% During 2019-2027.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive landscape section in the Human Insulin Market highly fragmented and offers various strategies such as mergers, new product launches and acquisitions, joint ventures, and other crucial aspects rise the competitive market. For instance, Eli Lilly alliance with Boehringer Ingelheim for developing and commercializing Insulin Glargine.

• In august 2018, Novo Nordisk purchases ziylo overall share with this acquisition Novo Nordisk acquired all the rights to ziylo in developing glucose-responsive insulin (GRI) leading to more effective and safe insulin therapy.

• In April 2015, Biocon proclaimed that its Insulin Glargine is approved by COFEPRIS together with its partner (PiSA) to reinforce its position in Mexico.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Human Insulin Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Human Insulin Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Human Insulin Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Human Insulin Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Human Insulin Market:

Global Human Insulin Market, By Application

• Diabetes Type 1

• Diabetes Type 2

Global Human Insulin Market, By Type

• Analogue Insulin

Long-Acting

Fast-Acting

Premix

• Traditional human Insulin

Long-Acting

Short-Acting

Fast-Acting

Premix

Global Human Insulin Market, By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Global Human Insulin Market, By Brand

• Lantus

• Apidra

• Levemir

• NovoRapid/ NovoLog

• Novomix

• Humalog

• Others

Global Human Insulin Market, By Drug Delivery Devices

• Pens

• Pen Needles

• Syringes

• Pumps

Global Human Insulin Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Human Insulin Market, key Players

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• ALBIREO PHARMA, INC

• BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

• BIOCON LIMITED

• Sanofi Aventis

• WOCKHARDT LIMITED

• JULPHAR

• YPSOMED HOLDING AG

• ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

• NOVO Nordisk A/S

• ADOCIA

• Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., LTD

• GSK

• Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries

• Medtronic PLC

• Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc

• SemBioSys Genetics

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Merck & Co., Inc.

