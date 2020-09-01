Global Patient Registry Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type of Registry, by Type of Software, by Deployment Model, by Pricing Model, by Functionality, by Type of Database, by End User and by Geography

Global Patient Registry Software Market is expected to reach USD XX Million by 2026 from USD 912.04 Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Patient Registry Software Market is segmented by type of registry, type of software, deployment model, pricing model, functionality, type of database, end user, and geography. Population health management segment is held the largest market share in 2016. Increasing government initiatives for encouraging PHM are driving the population health management segment growth.

An end-user segment is classified as government organizations and third-party administrators (TPAs), hospitals and medical practices, private payers, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies and research centers. Hospital and medical practices segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Increasing focus on improving the quality of patient care and the growing adoption of EHRs will result in increasing share of hospital and medical practices segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Rising pressure to improve the quality of care and reduce healthcare costs is trending the overall Global Patient Registry Software market. Privacy- and data security-related concerns may hamper market growth. North America is going to emerge as one of the higher growth regions in the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing need to integrate healthcare systems, government funding for developing patient registries, rising focus on population health management & health information exchange, increasing adoption of HCIT as a cost-containment measure will fuel the Global Patient Registry Software Market in North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Patient Registry Software Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type of registry, type of software, deployment model, pricing model, functionality, type of database, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Patient Registry Software Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions

Research Methodology

The research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Patient Registry Software Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Patient Registry Software Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Patient Registry Software Market Are:

• EVADO Pty. Ltd.

• Velos, Inc.

• Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.)

• Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

• McKesson Corporation

• M2S, Inc. (A Medstreaming Company)

• Inc Research Holdings, Inc.

• Ifa Systems AG

• Global Vision Technologies, Inc. (GVT)

• Dacima Software, Inc.

• Cecity.Com, Inc. (A Premier, Inc. Company)

• Liaison Technologies

• FIGmd, Inc.

• ImageTrend, Inc.

• Phytel, Inc. (An IBM Corporation Company)

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare institutions/providers (hospitals, medical groups, physician practices, community clinics, and outpatient clinics)

• Patient registry software vendors and service providers

• Health information exchanges

• Pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies

• Healthcare insurance companies and payers

• Healthcare IT service providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Accountable care organizations (ACOs)

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Patient Registry Software Market based on type of registry, type of software, deployment model, pricing model, functionality, type of database, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Patient Registry Software Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Type of Registry

• Product Registries

• Health Service Registries

• Other Registries

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Type of Software

• Integrated

• Standalone

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud-based

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Pricing Model

• Subscription

• Ownership

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Functionality

• Population Health Management (PHM)

• Patient Care Management

• Health Information Exchange (HIE)

• Point-of-Care

• Product Outcome Evaluation

• Medical Research and Clinical Studies

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Type of Database

• Commercial

• Public

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By End User

• Government Organizations and Third-party Administrators (TPAs)

• Hospitals and Medical Practices

• Private Payers

• Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Medical Device Companies

• Research Centers

Global Patient Registry Software Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

