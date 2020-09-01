Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region.

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market was valued US$ 3.81 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The major driving factor of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market is the prevalent use of blood transfusion in disease treatment, blood donation camps, and raising awareness regarding safety during blood donation and donated blood. Additionally, a significant rise in infectious diseases such as hepatitis, human immunodeficiency virus infection, and bacterial & viral allergic disorders are propelling the growth of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market. Lack of skilled manpower, stringent regulatory policies for approval, and operating costs of testing are hampering the growth of the global blood transfusion diagnostics market. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the blood transfusion diagnostics market.

The blood transfusion diagnostics market is segmented into product type, application, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the instruments & kits segment is the highest revenue due to a different kind of diagnostics kits & instruments are used in blood transfusion diagnosis operation. The increasing demand for instruments & kits in hospitals and diagnostic labs are expected to poise the growth of kits & reagent segment during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, blood banks segment held the dominant share in terms of revenue due to the blood banks are the major source of blood and other products for transfusion and offer quality blood diagnostic services before transfusion.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the blood transfusion diagnostics market, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to remain the dominant region over the forecast period owing to the more than US$ 15 million pints of blood are transfused in the United States. Europe is the second-largest market in terms of revenue generation followed by the Asia Pacific.

The Asia pacific turned out to be the fastest-growing market with the highest CAGR, developing economies such as India & China are accelerating the growth of the Asia Pacific region owing to increased demand for new technology in blood diagnosis and an increasing number of blood donors. The Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to experience moderate growth in the blood transfusion diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The reports covers the recent development in the blood transfusion diagnostics market like In June 2019, The American Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (AmCham Vietnam) cooperated with HCM City Institute of Hematology, and Blood Transfusion organized a blood donation drive to celebrate the World’s Blood Donor Day on 14th of the month.

In January 2019, a leader in transfusion and movement diagnostics, Immucor, Inc., has announced that it has expected approval from Health Canada for its next-gen fully automated Echo instrument, Echo LumenaTM.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market:

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by Product Type:

• Instruments & Kits

• Reagents

• Others

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by Application:

• Blood Grouping

• Disease Screening

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Blood Banks

• Plasma Fractionation Companies

Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

The key players operating in Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market:

• Grifols

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Roche Diagnostics

• bioMerieux

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Immucor

• Siemens Healthineers

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

• Becton

• Dickinson and Company

• Novartis

• Beckman Coulter

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

• Diagast

• Abbott Diagnostics

• BAG healthcare

• DiaSorin

• Fujirebio

• Quidel

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Blood Transfusion Diagnostics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

