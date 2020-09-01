Global Interventional oncology Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)-by Procedure, Product, Cancer Type and Region.

Global Interventional oncology Market was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during a forecast period.



Interventional oncology is a subspecialty area of interventional radiology that offers with the diagnosis and treatment of most cancers and most cancers-related problems using focused minimally invasive tactics achieved underneath image guidance.

(The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.)

Market Dynamics

Interventional oncology has evolved into a separate pillar of cutting-edge oncology and it employs X-ray, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to help guide miniaturized contraptions to permit focused and precise treatment of solid tumors positioned in various organs of the human body. Interventional oncology procedures are usually divided among diagnostic strategies that help obtain tissue diagnosis of suspicious neoplasms and therapeutic ones that goal to cure therapy or palliate the tumor. Both ablation and embolization techniques are minimally invasive treatments.

The worldwide interventional oncology market is ordinarily compelled with the aid of excessive occurrence and upsurge in the prevalence rates of most cancers worldwide. Cancer is the second one main cause of death globally, accounting for an expected 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018. According to GLOBOCAN, in 2018 here will be an estimated 18.1 million new cancer cases and 9.6 million cancer deaths in 2018. In both sexes combined, lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer (11.6% of the total cases) and the leading cause of cancer death (18.4% of the total cancer deaths), closely followed by female breast cancer (11.6%), prostate cancer (7.1%), and colorectal cancer (6.1%) for incidence and colorectal cancer (9.2%), stomach cancer (8.2%), and liver cancer (8.2%) for mortality. Benefits of minimally invasive surgical methods, technological improvements in interventional oncology, expanded authorities funding for oncology procedures etc. are projected to boost the growth of the interventional oncology market throughout the forecast duration.

Every month within the United States, more than 1.6 million people are diagnosed with most cancers, and approximately 600,000 die from it. The value of most cancers care maintains to upward thrust and is predicted to reach almost US$174 billion by way of 2020.

Global Interventional oncology Market Segment analysis

Based at the Product, the tumor embolization procedures segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% for the duration of the forecast duration. Tumor embolization procedures commanded the largest share of the worldwide interventional oncology market in 2019 mainly because of their wide utilization with high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy in the direction of the detection and characterization of tumors. Furthermore, the improvements in embolization techniques together with studies applications for the improvement of yttrium 90 isotopes efficiency have brought about a growth in demand for embolization procedures worldwide.

Global Interventional oncology Market Regional analysis

North America is anticipated to dominate the worldwide interventional oncology market throughout the estimate period. For the main share of the global interventional oncology market owing to a large populace base troubled with chronic cancer. Additionally substantial acceptance of minimally invasive surgical procedures for the influential management of cancer, well-set-up health care infrastructure, and early acceptance of technically progressive interventional oncology products etc. are factors that can be probable to impel the growth of the interventional oncology market during the forecast period. Besides, the U.S. most cancers care expenditure was $50 billion in 2017. In forthcoming, costs are possible to upsurge as the populace ages and most cancers incidences increases. Thus, factors consisting of growing cancer prevalence, growing most cancers-related healthcare expenditure, and demand for advanced cancer care alternatives are propelling the adoption of interventional oncology.

The interventional oncology market in the Asia Pacific is expected to increase at a high CAGR during the estimate duration due to high incidence of cancer in the highly populous countries of India and China, rapidly converting health care systems, numerous authorities’ initiatives to improve usual health care, and elevated in keeping with capita health care expenditure.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Interventional oncology Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Interventional oncology Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and projects the Global Interventional oncology Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Interventional oncology Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Interventional oncology Market

Global Interventional oncology Market, By Procedure

• Ablation Devices

o Microwave ablation

o Radiofrequency ablation

o Cryoablation

o Others

• Embolization Devices

• Micro catheters

• Guide wires

• Others

Global Interventional oncology Market, By Product

• Tumor Embolization

o Radioembolic agents

o Non-radioactive embolic agents

o Tumor Ablation

Global Interventional oncology Market, By Cancer Type

• Lung cancer

• Breast Cancer

• Liver Cancer

• Kidney Cancer

• Prostate Cancer

• Others

Global Interventional oncology Market, By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Players operating the Global Interventional oncology Market

• Boston Scientific

• BTG

• Medtronic

• Merit Medical

• Terumo

• Accuray

• Alpinion Medical Systems

• Angiodynamics

• Atricure

• Baylis Medical

• Bovie Medical

• Brainlab

• Bsd Medical

• C. R. Bard

• C2 Therapeutics

• Cardiofocus

• Cook Medical

• Eckert And Ziegler Bebig

• Edap Tms

• Elekta

• Galil Medical

• Healthtronics

