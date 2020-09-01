Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Technology, Animal Type, End-User and Region

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 5.17 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Veterinary diagnostics are noninvasive methods used to find and examine the causes of diseases in animals. Several new technologies from human diagnostics segments are being adapted for the veterinary domain. This trend is expected to continue in the future, thereby contributing to the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market.

The advanced R&D facilities and new and innovative product developments by the companies to improve their product portfolio are propelling the growth of the veterinary diagnostics industry. Moreover, the huge unexplored market in veterinary diagnostics industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the veterinary diagnostics market to grow at a considerable rate in the upcoming years.

However, the growing inclination towards a vegetarian diet and economic uncertainty are major challenges faced by the veterinary diagnostics market. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the veterinary diagnostics market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.

Based on the technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is held the dominant XX% market share in 2018. The huge share can be attributed to the high accuracy of immunodiagnostic tests, high preference for these tests by veterinary practitioners, and its wide applications in veterinary diagnostics.

North America accounted for the largest XX % digital composites market share during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of animal health and the growing ability of veterinarians to provide animal diagnostics facilities. The major causes for the fastest growth of the veterinary diagnostics market in the region are the rising number of companion animals due to mounting urbanization, and the rise in per-capita income, in the region. Moreover, the veterinary diagnostics market is growing due to increasing awareness of animal health in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of the Asia-Pacific region.

The U.S market, Japan, Western Europe and other developed economies have been able to use sophisticated diagnostics, but most of the markets in developing countries stay mainly untouched. The U.S market dominates the global market for veterinary diagnostics, with the highest market share and European market share.

The objective of the report is to present a complete calculation of the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market and contains thoughtful insights, historical data, facts, industry-validated market data and plans with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is a dynamic structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. The additional, report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key player’s by-product, financial position, price, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market.

Scope of the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Product

• Reagents and Kits

• Instruments and Devices

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Technology

• Immunodiagnostics

o Lateral Flow Assays

 Lateral Flow Rapid Tests

 Lateral Flow Strip Readers

o ELISA Tests

o Allergen-specific Immunodiagnostic Tests

o Immunoassay Analyzers

o Others

• Clinical Biochemistry

o Clinical Chemistry Analysis

 Clinical Chemistry Reagent Clips and Cartridges

 Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

o Glucose Monitoring

 Blood Glucose Strips

 Glucose Monitors

o Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analysis

 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Reagent Clips and Cartridges

 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers

• Molecular Diagnostics

 Polymer Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests

 Microarrays

 Others

• Hematology

 Hematology Cartridges

 Hematology Analyzers

• Others

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Animal Type

• Dogs

• Cats

• Horses

• Others

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By End-User

• Veterinary Reference Laboratories

• Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

• Point-of-care/In-house Testing

• Research Institutes and Universities

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

• Abaxis Inc

• IDVet

• Agrolabo SPA,

• Idexx Laboratories Inc

• Neogen Corp

• Merck

• Heska Corporation

• Qiagen N.V

• Virbac Corp

• Zoetis

• IncIm3 Inc

• VCA Antech

• Henry Schein Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• bioMérieux SA

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Veterinary Diagnostics Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Veterinary Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Veterinary Diagnostics Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Veterinary Diagnostics by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

