Global Healthcare EDI Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Transaction Type (Claims Management and Healthcare Supply Chain), by Component (Solutions and Services), by Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud-based EDI, EDI VAN, Point-to-Point EDI and Mobile EDI), by End User and by Geography

Global Healthcare EDI Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Healthcare EDI MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Healthcare EDI system is basically a method of transmit data between computer systems, governed by agreed standards and provides medical and dental patient database management, insurance and reimbursement data management, and clinical trials and regulatory data management.

Global Healthcare EDI Market is segmented by transaction type, component, delivery mode, end user, and geography. Service segment is expected to register highest growth in forecast period. Growing demand for scalability of EDI solutions and outsourcing of EDI services by healthcare organizations will fuel the service segment growth. Delivery Mode segment is classified as web & cloud-based EDI, EDI VAN, point-to-point EDI and mobile EDI. Web & cloud-based EDI sub segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in forecast period. Its benefits including affordable solution for small and medium-sized healthcare providers, improved scalability and flexibility, will result into increasing share of web & cloud-based EDI segment market. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising need to curtail healthcare cost is trending the overall Global Healthcare EDI market. High implementation cost of EDI software may hamper the market growth. APAC is going to emerge as one of the higher growth region in forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Rising patient volume, growing need to manage large volume of patient data, need to curb healthcare costs will fuel the Global Healthcare EDI Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare EDI Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the transaction type, component, delivery mode, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare EDI Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

Research methodology used in this report includes primary as well as secondary information. Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare EDI Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare EDI Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare EDI Market Are:

• Zirmed Inc.

• SSI Group LLC

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Synnex Corporation

• Quality Systems Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

• Cerner Corporation

• Experian PLC

• Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

• Mckesson Corporation

• GE Healthcare

Key Target Audience:

• Venture Capitalists, Private Equity Firms, And Startup Companies

• Healthcare EDI service providers

• Healthcare EDI database and software providers

• Healthcare service payers/insurance payers

• Healthcare service providers

• Pharmaceutical and medical device companies

• Government Bodies And Healthcare Associations/Institutions

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare EDI Market based on transaction type, component, delivery mode, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare EDI Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Edi Market, By Transaction Type:

• Claims Management

• Healthcare Supply Chain

Global Healthcare Edi Market, By Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Global Healthcare Edi Market, By Delivery Mode:

• Web & Cloud-based EDI

• EDI VAN

• Point-to-Point EDI

• Mobile EDI

Global Healthcare Edi Market, By End User:

• Healthcare Providers

• Healthcare Payers

• Medical Device & Pharmaceutical Industries

• Pharmacies

Global Healthcare EDI Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Healthcare Edi Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Edi Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Edi Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Edi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Edi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Edi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Edi Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthcare Edi by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Edi Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Healthcare Edi Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Healthcare Edi Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

