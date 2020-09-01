Bone Growth Stimulator Market – industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026) by product, application, end user and region.

Bone Growth Stimulator Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period.

Bone growth stimulation includes the usage of invasive, semi-invasive or non-invasive techniques. Bone growth stimulation is used to aid in the healing process after a fracture or spinal fusion surgery. It also help in promoting quicker healing in fractures, which take a longer duration to heal by the normal healing process.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The rise in number of trauma and accident cases is one of the key drivers in the global bone growth stimulator market. An increase in the patient preference for non-invasive and minimally invasive surgical treatments, the target patient population, and procedural aids , which are offered by bone stimulation devices in bone fracture treatments are expected to drive the growth in the global bone growth stimulator market.

The external bone growth stimulators are expected contribute US$ XX Mn share in the global bone growth stimulator market. The demand for external bone products are increasing because of the the rise in fracture cases and the effectiveness of the external bone growth stimulators in healing fractures. It is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed its lightweight, ease of handling, and portability feature.

The spinal fusion surgeries and oral and maxillofacial surgeries segments are considered an attractive market segment and is expected to hold a significant share of the global bone growth stimulator market during the forecast period. Growth in the market is attributed to factors like increase in adoption of technology advancement.

Region-wise, the North America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the improved reimbursement policies and hugh investments in healthcare-service sector. The developed countries are contributing significant share in the global bone growth stimulator market because of the rise in prevalence of osteoporosis in the country, presence of the number of skilled professionals, high adoption rate of advanced technology in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Bone Growth Stimulator Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Bone Growth Stimulator Market report:

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, by Product

• Bone Growth Stimulation Devices

 External Bone Growth Stimulators

 Combined Magnetic Field (CMF) Devices

 Capacitive Coupling (CC) Devices

 Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) Devices

 Implanted Bone Growth Stimulators

 Ultrasonic Bone Growth Stimulators

• Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP)

• Platelet-rich Plasma (PRP)

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, by End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Home Care

• Academic & Research Institutes and CROs

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, by Application

• Spinal Fusion Surgeries

• Delayed Union & Nonunion Bone Fractures

• Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries

• Other Applications

• Bone Growth Stimulator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Latin America

• MEA

• Key Players: Bone Growth Stimulator Market

• Orthofix International N.V.

• Medtronic plc

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

• DJO Finance LLC

• Bioventus LLC

• Stryker Corporation

• DePuy Synthes

• Arthrex, Inc.

• Isto Biologics

• Harvest Technologies Corporation

