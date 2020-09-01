Patient Handling Equipment Market – North America will account for higher market share of more than 32% driven by implantation of safe patient handling programs which constitute the minimal lift policy – Market Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

Patient Handling Equipment Market is likely to grow at CAGR of around 13% and will exceed over USD XX billion by 2026.



Patient handling devices are assistive devices which helps patients in hospitals and nursing homes and other medical centers to transfer between beds and chair other places. Patient handling equipment designed to help the patients with some mobility but who lacks the strength to control their body movements. The mechanical devices that are used to manual patient handling based on an assessment of patient need mainly based on safety for the caregiver, the patient, and rehabilitation goals.

There are a variety of devices are available such as transfer sheets, it enables to minimize manual patient handling during lateral transfers and repositioning and helping to increase patient comfort. Beds that automatically turn patients into a sitting position. Sit and stand assistive devices that help to patients for change positions. Non-mechanical assist devices Portable passive lifts that can turn and reposition patients, pick patients up from the floor, and take patients from ambulances.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Region:

North America market held the largest market share in 2016, due to the increasing geriatric population, which requires assistance. The U.S. is the largest contributor to advanced technology for medical devices which is used to enhance the wellbeing and comfort of patients.

European market accounted for higher growth rate due to the factors driving patient handling equipment market include implantation of safe patient handling programs which constitute the minimal lift policy.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Products:

Medical beds had the highest market share in 2016, due to the factors including advancement in technology particularly in ICU beds, increased number of critical care patients.

Mechanical and transfer equipment is expected to grow at the higher rate in the forecast period due to several incidences of mechanical lifts for the patient have resulted in decreased musculoskeletal injuries in the caregivers which should be the major factor driving the growth of the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By End User:

Hospitals had the highest market share in 2016, due to an increasing number of a patient requiring critical care in hospitals. A paradigm shift has been occurring wherein the patient is preferring home care settings over hospitals. This can be attributed to increased patient comfort and decreased cost due to which the home care settings segment will show the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Applications:

Mobility assistance had the market share in 2016, due to a growing number of patient population needing assistance of walking aids and wheelchairs. On the other hand, technological advancement in powered wheelchairs increased reimbursement for the equipment is also expected to grow through the forecast period.

Rising geriatric population, an increase in the number of injuries, falls, mental diseases also drive the patient handling equipment market.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview, By Market Players:

Improving the healthcare sector significantly has been always the focus of tactical resolutions taken by the key players in the Patient Handling Equipment market. Some of the companies operating in Patient Handling Equipment market are Stryker Corporation, Handicare, Inc., Prism Medical, Linet, Inc., Mangar International, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Guldmann, Inc., Benmor Medical, Inc. Etac Limited, Joerns Healthcare

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Background:

Increasing the demand for advanced technological products in various medical fields and increasing the need for equipment to handle patients with more care drive the market for patient handling equipment market. Increasing the technological advancements and applications of these advancements in critical surgeries such as orthopaedic surgeries and cardiac and bariatric surgeries are propels Patient Handling Equipment market through the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

• Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Products

o Wheelchairs and Scooters

o Medical Beds

o Bathroom safety supplies

o Ambulatory aids

o Mechanical and transfer equipment

o Others

• Patient Handling Equipment Market, By Applications

o Acute and critical care

o Long term care

o Mobility assistance

o Fall prevention

o Others

• Patient Handling Equipment Market, By End-Use

o Hospitals

o Home care setting

o Elderly care facilities

o Others

The above data will be provided for following regions/countries (USD Million)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Patient Handling Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Patient Handling Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Patient Handling Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

