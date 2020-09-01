Global Windsurfing Equipment Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product, Channel, Price Range, and Region.

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period. Windsurfing is a surface water sport, which consist of elements of surfing and sailing.

The windsurfing has developed as one of the most popular and fast-growing watersports across the globe.An introduction of the notable characteristics of windsurfing equipment like long product life cycle, low replacement rate, and enhanced sturdiness are some of the prominent drivers behind the growth of the global windsurfing equipment market. Additionally, in the current years, windsurfers have introduced portable GPS devices to measure speed and courses. They are also organizing the long-distance races, competitive slalom contests and ultra-fast 500-meter runs to increase the consumer base. Rapidly-changing streams of sea-waves are expected to boost the prominence of having proper windsurfing equipment.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The surfing board held the dominant position in the market and is projected to continue its dominant position in the global windsurfing equipment market during the forecast period (2019-2026). The dominant position in the market is attributed to the availability of an extensive variety of boards based on specific requirements across the globe. Several key players are offering customized surfing boards to fulfill the requirements of a wider audience. Innovation and integration of innovative technologies and features are expected to boost the growth of the global windsurfing equipment market.

The online distribution channel is expected to contribute a significant share in the global windsurfing equipment market. The digital marketing channel platforms have become convenient to compare, choose, and/or purchase surfing boards, equipment, gear, and apparel for the consumer. Additionally, it offers numerous payment method options. The consumers are widely preferring the online distribution channel platform as they provide home delivery and several amounts of discounts throughout the year. E-commerce sites are providing a wide variety of options for surfing equipment for consumers and trappings to suit specific sizes, styles, dimensions, and requirements.

Region-wise, North America region is estimated to hold a significant share in the global windsurfing equipment market. The market is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026 at a XX % rate of CAGR. The significant share in the market is attributed to the rise in demand for the cool rider windsurfing board over the other types of items Windsurfing in the region. The presence of long coastlines in the U.S. and Canada is expected to boost the growth in the market. Some of the popular surfing destinations in Canada include the Mountain Wave in Alberta, Sandbanks Provincial Park along Lake Ontario, the Chesterman Beach and Cox Bay Beach in British Columbia, Kincardine Beach Station in Ontario, and Sturgeon Falls in Manitoba.

Key players in the global windsurfing equipment market are focusing on the development to remodel their offerings by testing new designs, which is expected to improve the dynamic performance of windsurfers across multiple conditions. With a shift in consumer lifestyles, regional manufacturers of windsurfing equipment are also concentrating on the adoption of innovative marketing strategies to increase the attention of people towards the windsurfing.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Windsurfing Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Windsurfing Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Windsurfing Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Windsurfing Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of the Report for Global Windsurfing Equipment Market

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, By Product

• Bullitt Windsurfing Board

• Coolrider Windsurfing Board

• Manta Windsurfing Board

• 3S Windsurfing Board

• Rocket Windsurfing Board

• Freetime Windsurfing Sail

• Vapor Windsurfing Sail

• Pilot Windsurfing Sail

• Matrix Windsurfing Sail

• Savage Windsurfing Sail

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, By Channel

• Sport Stores

• Franchised Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, By Price Range

• Economy

• Mid-Range

• Premium

• Super-Premium

Global Windsurfing Equipment Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Windsurfing Equipment Market

• Point 7 International Ltd

• Witchcraft Windsurfing

• Kona Windsurfing Ab

• Drops Boards SAS

• Societe BIC, S.A

• Kai Nalu Incorporated

• Tabou Surfboards

• Mistral International B.V.

• Shriro Holdings Ltd

• Ricci International Srl

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Windsurfing Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Windsurfing Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Windsurfing Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Windsurfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Windsurfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Windsurfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Windsurfing Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Windsurfing Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Windsurfing Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Windsurfing Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Windsurfing Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

