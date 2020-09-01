Global Waterproof Headphones Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product Type, End User, Ratings and Region.

Global Waterproof Headphones Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2027, at a XX % CAGR of around during a forecast period.

Global Market for Consumer Electronics:

The demand for consumer electronics on markets across the world is influenced by global ‘ mega-trends’, like the growing trend for premium devices. According to market research, almost half of the users prefer to own fewer, but higher quality technological electronics devices.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Total global revenue for headphones and mobile stereo headsets increased by approximately 40% in 2018 to around US$ XX billion. More than half of the revenue was created by devices with Bluetooth technology. Since smartphone manufacturers are progressively eliminating headphone jacks from devices, Bluetooth capable headphones and waterproof headsets will continue on their growth trend.

Market Dynamics:

The MMR report estimates the growth rate and the Market value based on waterproof headphones dynamics, development inducing factors. Complete knowledge is based on current industry news, opportunities, and trends. As the awareness about multi-dimensional fitness is growing, there is an expanding demand for activities such as swimming, running, and sports. To create these activities less tedious, waterproof headphones which are better in quality and life as compared to regular headphone plays a significant role. Additionally, waterproof headphones can be used for regular purposes too; so, these headphones are preferred by fitness interested individuals.

However, the high price of waterproof headphones is a major hindering factor for global market growth. Technological advancements and an increase in innovation because of competition are likely to provide boost market growth. Likewise, the demographic distribution of APAC and Africa will provide a great opportunity for market players to endorse their products efficiently.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers the segments in the waterproof headphones market such as product type, end-user, and ratings, based on product type, wireless segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX.X% and anticipated to hold the highest market size of US$ XX.X Mn during the forecast period owing to wireless headphones being easy to handle and having high visual appeal. Demand for advanced quality wireless headphone will only upsurge, as cities grow larger, commutes become longer, and podcasting networks convert into self-sustaining businesses.

By the rating segment, the IPX8 sub-segment is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. IPX8 has high water stress handling capacity so this category of headphones is used for swimming and water sports.

Top waterproof headphones specification:

Global Waterproof Headphones Market

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for over X5.1% of the global revenue share in 2019 because of the well-established market coupled with high technology penetration in the region. Constant R&D and advent of new devices thanks to the presence of key companies, like Sony, Bose Corporation, and Jabra, in the region will drive the waterproof headphones market further. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of regional markets for waterproof headphones market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the consumer industry in certain regions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Waterproof Headphones Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Waterproof Headphones Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Waterproof Headphones Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Waterproof Headphones Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Waterproof Headphones Market

Global Waterproof Headphones Market, By Product Type

• Wired

• Wireless

Global Waterproof Headphones Market, By End Users

• Professional Usage

• Entertainment Usage

• Other

Global Waterproof Headphones Market, By Ratings

• IPX5

• IPX6

• IPX7

• IPX8

Global Waterproof Headphones Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Waterproof Headphones Market

• Sennheiser

• Sony

• Grado

• Audio-technica

• Yamaha

• AKG

• Beyerdynamic

• Philips

• MB Quart

• KOSS

• DENON

• Jabra

• Beats

• Plantronics

• Bose

• HiFiMAN Electronics

• Samsung

• JBL

• Panasonic

• Shure

• Monster

• Kotion Each

• Pyle

• Waterfi

• Underwater Audio

• Yurbuds

