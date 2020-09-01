Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines, Porcine Vaccines and Others), by Disease (Porcine Diseases, Poultry Diseases, Livestock Diseases and Others), by Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines and Others), and by Geography

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market is expected to reach USD 9.75 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Global Veterinary Animal Vaccines MarketThe report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.



Veterinary/Animal Vaccines are used to improve health and life expectancies of animals and avoids transmission of diseases from animals to humans. Veterinary/Animal Vaccines are used to improve livestock production in a cost-effective manner.

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market is segmented by type, disease, technology, and geography. Type segment is sub-segmented as livestock vaccines, companion animal vaccines, porcine vaccines, and others. Companion animal vaccines segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rising awareness about companion animal vaccination and the increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases in humans. Diseases segment is classified as porcine diseases, poultry diseases, livestock diseases, and others. Technology segment is divided as live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, and others. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing adoption of companion animals and a rising incidence of zoonotic diseases are trending the overall Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market. However, high storage costs for vaccines will restrain market growth. North America is expected to dominate the Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market in forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Technologically advanced research and increasing investments in vaccine manufacturing facilities in this region will fuel the Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, disease, technology, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their key regions.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Are:

• China Animal Husbandry

• Jinyu Bio-Technology

• Biogenesis Bago

• Tianjin Ringpu

• Idt Biologika

• Hipra

• Phibro Animal Health

• Hester

• Vetoquinol

• Virbac

• Ceva

• Elanco

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Merck Animal Health

• Zoetis

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Animal vaccine distributors and wholesalers

• Animal vaccine manufacturers

• Veterinary clinics and care centers

• Animal healthcare product manufacturers

• Animal welfare associations

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market based on type, disease, technology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market, By Type:

• Livestock Vaccines

• Bovine Vaccines

• Small Ruminant Vaccines

• Companion Animal Vaccines

• Canine Vaccines

• Feline Vaccines

• Porcine Vaccines

• Poultry Vaccines

• Aquaculture Vaccines

• Other Animal Vaccines

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market, By Disease:

• Porcine Diseases

• Poultry Diseases

• Livestock Diseases

• Bovine Diseases

• Small Ruminant Diseases

• Companion Animal Diseases

• Canine Diseases

• Feline Diseases

• Aquaculture Diseases

• Other Diseases

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market, By Technology:

• Live Attenuated Vaccines

• Inactivated Vaccines

• Toxoid Vaccines

• Recombinant Vaccines

• Other Vaccines

Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Veterinary/Animal Vaccines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

